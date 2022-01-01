Harvard Square restaurants you'll love
Harvard Square's top cuisines
Must-try Harvard Square restaurants
More about Grendel's Den Restaurant & Bar
Grendel's Den Restaurant & Bar
89 Winthrop Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Romaine lettuce tossed with croutons and Caesar dressing (no anchovies) and topped with shredded Parmesan cheese
|The Impossible (TM) Burger
|$16.00
An impossibly delicious vegan patty with lettuce, tomato, Americana sauce (vegannaise, sriracha, ketchup) and potato chips
|XL Grocery Box
|$60.00
A note on the contents of this kit:
We selected items and quantities based on guidance from Chelsea Collaborative, and from feedback from other restaurants who provide similar resources to other organizations such as La Communidad. This box includes ~60 LB of food:
Everything in Regular Grocery Box, PLUS:
#10 Can Crushed Tomato
#10 Can Crushed Tomatillo
4 LB Dried Pasta
More about The Smoke Shop BBQ - Harvard Square
The Smoke Shop BBQ - Harvard Square
8 Holyoke Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Tossed in red state sauce. Includes one side and one sweet BBQ sauce.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Pimento Cheese, Ranch, LTO
|Pit Crew
|$30.00
Choice of 2 Meats and 2 Sides
More about Black Sheep Bagel Cafe
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Black Sheep Bagel Cafe
56 John F. Kennedy Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Tote Bag
|$18.00
PLEASE NOTE: the new tote bags will not have the black bottom as pictured.
|Black T-Shirt
|$20.00
Our classic logo in a circle. The sheep is holding a cappuccino.
|To Go Coffee Tumbler
|$20.00
16 oz cork bottom tumbler.
More about Blackbird Doughnuts® Smith Campus Center (OPEN TO THE PUBLIC)
Blackbird Doughnuts® Smith Campus Center (OPEN TO THE PUBLIC)
1350 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge
|Popular items
|SIDE HASH BROWN PATTY
|$1.00
deep fried, delicious 1ea (v)
|CALIFORNIA CLUB
|$13.00
roasted turkey, bacon, smashed avocado, cheddar, Sally's slaw, aioli on schiacciata all'olio (gf*)
|CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
|$12.00
fried chicken, parmesan, lettuce, croutons, house-made Caesar dressing in a wrap
More about FLOUR MT AUBURN ST
FLOUR MT AUBURN ST
114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|chopped greek salad
|$11.00
chopped greek salad, roasted chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.
|coffee
|$3.25
our blended origin coffee is from Guatemala and Ethiopia with notes of caramel, chocolate, and berry.
|applewood smoked bacon sandwich
|$10.50
arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, sundried tomato aioli, tomato, mayo, focaccia toast (w/o nuts)
More about El Jefe's Taqueria
El Jefe's Taqueria
83 Mount Auburn St, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Burrito
|$9.25
12-inch tortilla burrito with one choice of any protein+ rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
|Mexican Bowl (o)
|$9.50
Choose a protein + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
|Chips & Guacamole
|$5.00
Corn Tortilla chips + house made Guacamole
More about Orinoco: A Latin Kitchen
Orinoco: A Latin Kitchen
56 JFK Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Empanada Single
traditional corn flour turnover.
|Arepa Pelua
|$7.75
Venezuelan-style stewed shredded beef with edam cheese.
|Arepa Reina Pepiada
|$7.00
shredded chicken salad (contains mayo), avocado, and tomato.
More about The Hourly Oyster
The Hourly Oyster
15 Dunster Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Double Smash Burger
|$15.00
American Cheese, Special Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Potato Roll
|Fish & Chips
|$22.00
Frites, Slaw, Tartar Sauce
|Clam Chowder
|$10.00
Bacon, Seasoned Oyster Crackers
More about Boathouse - Harvard Square
Boathouse - Harvard Square
49 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Burger
|$15.00
Cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, toasted bun, fries
|Fried Calamari
|$16.00
Served with lemon aioli
|Veggie Burger
|$15.00
House made mushroom veggie burger, lettuce, tomato, avocado, red onion, toasted bun, fries
More about Darwin's Ltd.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Darwin's Ltd.
1629 Cambridge St, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Little Egg Sandwich
|$8.50
Bacon, scrambled egg, cheddar, chipotle aioli, on toasted english muffin
|North Eastern
|$11.50
Breakfast burrito: scrambled eggs, chourico, red onion, cheddar, tobasco
|Harvard
|$11.75
Over medium eggs, bacon, avocado, cheddar on sourdough
More about Darwin's Ltd.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Darwin's Ltd.
148 Mt Auburn St, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Classic B.L.T.
|$10.50
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on sour dough
|Latté
Espresso with steamed textured milk.
|Cappuccino
Espresso with steamed milk and foam
More about Charlie's Kitchen
HAMBURGERS
Charlie's Kitchen
10 Eliot Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|CHICKEN KEBOB
|$15.00
Allergens:
Meat : None
Check for the ingredients.
Check for the sides.
|HOMEMADE CHICKEN FINGERS
|$10.00
ALLERGENS: EGG, MILK,SESAME , SOY, WHEAT
|Chef’s Favorite
|$12.00
ALLERGENS: NONE IN THE MEAT
MAYO ::: SOY , EGG
BREAD : WHEAT, SOY, SESAME SEEDS
Check for the sides
More about Felipe's Taqueria
BURRITOS • SEAFOOD
Felipe's Taqueria
21 Brattle St, Cambridge
|Popular items
|CHURRO
|$2.75
Warm Mexican doughnut sticks dusted in cinnamon sugar.
|SUPER BURRITO
|$8.50
Extra large burrito in a flour tortilla w/ cheese, choice of meat, choice of beans, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream, and salsa verde. Check the box in Burrito Xtras to make it a Chimichanga (deep fried and served with queso!).
|GUACAMOLE DIP 4OZ
|$3.50
Creamy and fresh Haas avocados with mexican seasonings. 4oz cup.
More about Russell House Tavern
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Russell House Tavern
14 JFK Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$9.00
Maple-Sriracha Glaze
|French Fries
|$6.00
Hand-Cut Fries, Garlic Aioli
|Crab Cakes
|$15.00
Pickled Carrots, Scallions, Remoulade, Frisee
More about Saloniki
Saloniki
24 Dunster Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Chicken Plate
|$14.59
Lemon-oregano grilled chicken, lemon potatoes, small Greek salad (chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, onion & feta), and tzatziki served with a just-made pita
|Despena Pita
|$9.59
(vegetarian) zucchini - feta fritters, greens, tomato, onion, herbs, fries, garlic yogurt, secret sauce
|Herc Pita
|$10.59
braised pork shoulder , greens, tomato, onion, fries, slaw, spicy whipped feta, secret sauce
More about Cafe Sushi
SUSHI
Cafe Sushi
1105 Mass Ave, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$10.00
tuna, cucumber, spicy mayo
|Sushi Dinner
|$38.00
7 pieces of chef’s choice nigiri with signature toppings + 6pc Spicy Tuna Roll
|Signature Sampler
|$22.00
5 pieces of our Signature Creations Nigiri
More about Club Passim
FRENCH FRIES
Club Passim
26 Church Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Passim Burger
|$17.00
More about The Red House Restaurant - Cambridge - 2021
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Red House Restaurant - Cambridge - 2021
98 Winthrop St, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$18.00
Beer Battered Atlantic Cod with a side of Golden Fries
|Fish & Chips
|$18.00
Fresh Fish & Chips wrapped up and ready to be eaten on the go.
|Smoked Salmon Linguini
|$26.00
marinated tomatoes and parmesan cream