Harvard Square restaurants you'll love

Must-try Harvard Square restaurants

Grendel's Den Restaurant & Bar image

 

Grendel's Den Restaurant & Bar

89 Winthrop Street, Cambridge

Avg 3.9 (1977 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine lettuce tossed with croutons and Caesar dressing (no anchovies) and topped with shredded Parmesan cheese
The Impossible (TM) Burger$16.00
An impossibly delicious vegan patty with lettuce, tomato, Americana sauce (vegannaise, sriracha, ketchup) and potato chips
XL Grocery Box$60.00
A note on the contents of this kit:
We selected items and quantities based on guidance from Chelsea Collaborative, and from feedback from other restaurants who provide similar resources to other organizations such as La Communidad. This box includes ~60 LB of food:
Everything in Regular Grocery Box, PLUS:
#10 Can Crushed Tomato
#10 Can Crushed Tomatillo
4 LB Dried Pasta
More about Grendel's Den Restaurant & Bar
The Smoke Shop BBQ - Harvard Square image

 

The Smoke Shop BBQ - Harvard Square

8 Holyoke Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Tossed in red state sauce. Includes one side and one sweet BBQ sauce.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Pimento Cheese, Ranch, LTO
Pit Crew$30.00
Choice of 2 Meats and 2 Sides
More about The Smoke Shop BBQ - Harvard Square
Black Sheep Bagel Cafe image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Black Sheep Bagel Cafe

56 John F. Kennedy Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (375 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tote Bag$18.00
PLEASE NOTE: the new tote bags will not have the black bottom as pictured.
Black T-Shirt$20.00
Our classic logo in a circle. The sheep is holding a cappuccino.
To Go Coffee Tumbler$20.00
16 oz cork bottom tumbler.
More about Black Sheep Bagel Cafe
Blackbird Doughnuts® Smith Campus Center (OPEN TO THE PUBLIC) image

 

Blackbird Doughnuts® Smith Campus Center (OPEN TO THE PUBLIC)

1350 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SIDE HASH BROWN PATTY$1.00
deep fried, delicious 1ea (v)
CALIFORNIA CLUB$13.00
roasted turkey, bacon, smashed avocado, cheddar, Sally's slaw, aioli on schiacciata all'olio (gf*)
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$12.00
fried chicken, parmesan, lettuce, croutons, house-made Caesar dressing in a wrap
More about Blackbird Doughnuts® Smith Campus Center (OPEN TO THE PUBLIC)
FLOUR MT AUBURN ST image

 

FLOUR MT AUBURN ST

114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
chopped greek salad$11.00
chopped greek salad, roasted chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.
coffee$3.25
our blended origin coffee is from Guatemala and Ethiopia with notes of caramel, chocolate, and berry.
applewood smoked bacon sandwich$10.50
arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, sundried tomato aioli, tomato, mayo, focaccia toast (w/o nuts)
More about FLOUR MT AUBURN ST
El Jefe's Taqueria image

 

El Jefe's Taqueria

83 Mount Auburn St, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (9194 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Burrito$9.25
12-inch tortilla burrito with one choice of any protein+ rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
Mexican Bowl (o)$9.50
Choose a protein + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
Chips & Guacamole$5.00
Corn Tortilla chips + house made Guacamole
More about El Jefe's Taqueria
Orinoco: A Latin Kitchen image

 

Orinoco: A Latin Kitchen

56 JFK Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Empanada Single
traditional corn flour turnover.
Arepa Pelua$7.75
Venezuelan-style stewed shredded beef with edam cheese.
Arepa Reina Pepiada$7.00
shredded chicken salad (contains mayo), avocado, and tomato.
More about Orinoco: A Latin Kitchen
The Hourly Oyster image

 

The Hourly Oyster

15 Dunster Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Double Smash Burger$15.00
American Cheese, Special Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Potato Roll
Fish & Chips$22.00
Frites, Slaw, Tartar Sauce
Clam Chowder$10.00
Bacon, Seasoned Oyster Crackers
More about The Hourly Oyster
Boathouse - Harvard Square image

 

Boathouse - Harvard Square

49 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Burger$15.00
Cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, toasted bun, fries
Fried Calamari$16.00
Served with lemon aioli
Veggie Burger$15.00
House made mushroom veggie burger, lettuce, tomato, avocado, red onion, toasted bun, fries
More about Boathouse - Harvard Square
Darwin's Ltd. image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Darwin's Ltd.

1629 Cambridge St, Cambridge

Avg 4 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Little Egg Sandwich$8.50
Bacon, scrambled egg, cheddar, chipotle aioli, on toasted english muffin
North Eastern$11.50
Breakfast burrito: scrambled eggs, chourico, red onion, cheddar, tobasco
Harvard$11.75
Over medium eggs, bacon, avocado, cheddar on sourdough
More about Darwin's Ltd.
Darwin's Ltd. image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Darwin's Ltd.

148 Mt Auburn St, Cambridge

Avg 4 (993 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Classic B.L.T.$10.50
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on sour dough
Latté
Espresso with steamed textured milk.
Cappuccino
Espresso with steamed milk and foam
More about Darwin's Ltd.
Charlie's Kitchen image

HAMBURGERS

Charlie's Kitchen

10 Eliot Street, Cambridge

Avg 3.9 (2564 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CHICKEN KEBOB$15.00
Allergens:
Meat : None
Check for the ingredients.
Check for the sides.
HOMEMADE CHICKEN FINGERS$10.00
ALLERGENS: EGG, MILK,SESAME , SOY, WHEAT
Chef’s Favorite$12.00
ALLERGENS: NONE IN THE MEAT
MAYO ::: SOY , EGG
BREAD : WHEAT, SOY, SESAME SEEDS
Check for the sides
More about Charlie's Kitchen
Felipe's Taqueria image

BURRITOS • SEAFOOD

Felipe's Taqueria

21 Brattle St, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (7524 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CHURRO$2.75
Warm Mexican doughnut sticks dusted in cinnamon sugar.
SUPER BURRITO$8.50
Extra large burrito in a flour tortilla w/ cheese, choice of meat, choice of beans, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream, and salsa verde. Check the box in Burrito Xtras to make it a Chimichanga (deep fried and served with queso!).
GUACAMOLE DIP 4OZ$3.50
Creamy and fresh Haas avocados with mexican seasonings. 4oz cup.
More about Felipe's Taqueria
Russell House Tavern image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Russell House Tavern

14 JFK Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.2 (5678 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Maple-Sriracha Glaze
French Fries$6.00
Hand-Cut Fries, Garlic Aioli
Crab Cakes$15.00
Pickled Carrots, Scallions, Remoulade, Frisee
More about Russell House Tavern
Saloniki image

 

Saloniki

24 Dunster Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Plate$14.59
Lemon-oregano grilled chicken, lemon potatoes, small Greek salad (chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, onion & feta), and tzatziki served with a just-made pita
Despena Pita$9.59
(vegetarian) zucchini - feta fritters, greens, tomato, onion, herbs, fries, garlic yogurt, secret sauce
Herc Pita$10.59
braised pork shoulder , greens, tomato, onion, fries, slaw, spicy whipped feta, secret sauce
More about Saloniki
Cafe Sushi image

SUSHI

Cafe Sushi

1105 Mass Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.7 (4663 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Tuna Roll$10.00
tuna, cucumber, spicy mayo
Sushi Dinner$38.00
7 pieces of chef’s choice nigiri with signature toppings + 6pc Spicy Tuna Roll
Signature Sampler$22.00
5 pieces of our Signature Creations Nigiri
More about Cafe Sushi
Club Passim image

FRENCH FRIES

Club Passim

26 Church Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.7 (501 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Passim Burger$17.00
More about Club Passim
Milk Bar image

 

Milk Bar

3 Brattle Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Milk Bar
Restaurant banner

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Red House Restaurant - Cambridge - 2021

98 Winthrop St, Cambridge

Avg 3.7 (1129 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish & Chips$18.00
Beer Battered Atlantic Cod with a side of Golden Fries
Fish & Chips$18.00
Fresh Fish & Chips wrapped up and ready to be eaten on the go.
Smoked Salmon Linguini$26.00
marinated tomatoes and parmesan cream
More about The Red House Restaurant - Cambridge - 2021

