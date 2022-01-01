Harvard Square American restaurants you'll love

Go
Harvard Square restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Harvard Square

Grendel's Den Restaurant & Bar image

 

Grendel's Den Restaurant & Bar

89 Winthrop Street, Cambridge

Avg 3.9 (1977 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine lettuce tossed with croutons and Caesar dressing (no anchovies) and topped with shredded Parmesan cheese
The Impossible (TM) Burger$16.00
An impossibly delicious vegan patty with lettuce, tomato, Americana sauce (vegannaise, sriracha, ketchup) and potato chips
XL Grocery Box$60.00
A note on the contents of this kit:
We selected items and quantities based on guidance from Chelsea Collaborative, and from feedback from other restaurants who provide similar resources to other organizations such as La Communidad. This box includes ~60 LB of food:
Everything in Regular Grocery Box, PLUS:
#10 Can Crushed Tomato
#10 Can Crushed Tomatillo
4 LB Dried Pasta
More about Grendel's Den Restaurant & Bar
Boathouse - Harvard Square image

 

Boathouse - Harvard Square

49 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Burger$15.00
Cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, toasted bun, fries
Fried Calamari$16.00
Served with lemon aioli
Veggie Burger$15.00
House made mushroom veggie burger, lettuce, tomato, avocado, red onion, toasted bun, fries
More about Boathouse - Harvard Square
Russell House Tavern image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Russell House Tavern

14 JFK Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.2 (5678 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Maple-Sriracha Glaze
French Fries$6.00
Hand-Cut Fries, Garlic Aioli
Crab Cakes$15.00
Pickled Carrots, Scallions, Remoulade, Frisee
More about Russell House Tavern
Club Passim image

FRENCH FRIES

Club Passim

26 Church Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.7 (501 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Passim Burger$17.00
More about Club Passim
Restaurant banner

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Red House Restaurant - Cambridge - 2021

98 Winthrop St, Cambridge

Avg 3.7 (1129 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish & Chips$18.00
Beer Battered Atlantic Cod with a side of Golden Fries
Fish & Chips$18.00
Fresh Fish & Chips wrapped up and ready to be eaten on the go.
Smoked Salmon Linguini$26.00
marinated tomatoes and parmesan cream
More about The Red House Restaurant - Cambridge - 2021

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Harvard Square

Chicken Sandwiches

Tacos

Egg Sandwiches

Fish And Chips

Cappuccino

Salmon

Cookies

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Harvard Square to explore

Kendall Square/MIT

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Porter Square

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

East Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Central Square

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Inman Square

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston