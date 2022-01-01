Harvard Square breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Harvard Square
More about Black Sheep Bagel Cafe
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Black Sheep Bagel Cafe
56 John F. Kennedy Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Tote Bag
|$18.00
PLEASE NOTE: the new tote bags will not have the black bottom as pictured.
|Black T-Shirt
|$20.00
Our classic logo in a circle. The sheep is holding a cappuccino.
|To Go Coffee Tumbler
|$20.00
16 oz cork bottom tumbler.
More about Darwin's Ltd.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Darwin's Ltd.
1629 Cambridge St, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Little Egg Sandwich
|$8.50
Bacon, scrambled egg, cheddar, chipotle aioli, on toasted english muffin
|North Eastern
|$11.50
Breakfast burrito: scrambled eggs, chourico, red onion, cheddar, tobasco
|Harvard
|$11.75
Over medium eggs, bacon, avocado, cheddar on sourdough