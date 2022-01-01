Harvard Square cafés you'll love

Toast

Must-try cafés in Harvard Square

Black Sheep Bagel Cafe image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Black Sheep Bagel Cafe

56 John F. Kennedy Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (375 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tote Bag$18.00
PLEASE NOTE: the new tote bags will not have the black bottom as pictured.
Black T-Shirt$20.00
Our classic logo in a circle. The sheep is holding a cappuccino.
To Go Coffee Tumbler$20.00
16 oz cork bottom tumbler.
More about Black Sheep Bagel Cafe
FLOUR MT AUBURN ST image

 

FLOUR MT AUBURN ST

114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
chopped greek salad$11.00
chopped greek salad, roasted chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.
coffee$3.25
our blended origin coffee is from Guatemala and Ethiopia with notes of caramel, chocolate, and berry.
applewood smoked bacon sandwich$10.50
arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, sundried tomato aioli, tomato, mayo, focaccia toast (w/o nuts)
More about FLOUR MT AUBURN ST
Darwin's Ltd. image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Darwin's Ltd.

1629 Cambridge St, Cambridge

Avg 4 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Little Egg Sandwich$8.50
Bacon, scrambled egg, cheddar, chipotle aioli, on toasted english muffin
North Eastern$11.50
Breakfast burrito: scrambled eggs, chourico, red onion, cheddar, tobasco
Harvard$11.75
Over medium eggs, bacon, avocado, cheddar on sourdough
More about Darwin's Ltd.
Darwin's Ltd. image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Darwin's Ltd.

148 Mt Auburn St, Cambridge

Avg 4 (993 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Classic B.L.T.$10.50
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on sour dough
Latté
Espresso with steamed textured milk.
Cappuccino
Espresso with steamed milk and foam
More about Darwin's Ltd.

