Harvard Square cafés you'll love

BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Black Sheep Bagel Cafe
56 John F. Kennedy Street, Cambridge
|Tote Bag
|$18.00
PLEASE NOTE: the new tote bags will not have the black bottom as pictured.
|Black T-Shirt
|$20.00
Our classic logo in a circle. The sheep is holding a cappuccino.
|To Go Coffee Tumbler
|$20.00
16 oz cork bottom tumbler.
FLOUR MT AUBURN ST
114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge
|chopped greek salad
|$11.00
chopped greek salad, roasted chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.
|coffee
|$3.25
our blended origin coffee is from Guatemala and Ethiopia with notes of caramel, chocolate, and berry.
|applewood smoked bacon sandwich
|$10.50
arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, sundried tomato aioli, tomato, mayo, focaccia toast (w/o nuts)
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Darwin's Ltd.
1629 Cambridge St, Cambridge
|Little Egg Sandwich
|$8.50
Bacon, scrambled egg, cheddar, chipotle aioli, on toasted english muffin
|North Eastern
|$11.50
Breakfast burrito: scrambled eggs, chourico, red onion, cheddar, tobasco
|Harvard
|$11.75
Over medium eggs, bacon, avocado, cheddar on sourdough