Harvard Square sandwich spots you'll love
FLOUR MT AUBURN ST
114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|chopped greek salad
|$11.00
chopped greek salad, roasted chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.
|coffee
|$3.25
our blended origin coffee is from Guatemala and Ethiopia with notes of caramel, chocolate, and berry.
|applewood smoked bacon sandwich
|$10.50
arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, sundried tomato aioli, tomato, mayo, focaccia toast (w/o nuts)
Boathouse - Harvard Square
49 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Burger
|$15.00
Cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, toasted bun, fries
|Fried Calamari
|$16.00
Served with lemon aioli
|Veggie Burger
|$15.00
House made mushroom veggie burger, lettuce, tomato, avocado, red onion, toasted bun, fries
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Darwin's Ltd.
1629 Cambridge St, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Little Egg Sandwich
|$8.50
Bacon, scrambled egg, cheddar, chipotle aioli, on toasted english muffin
|North Eastern
|$11.50
Breakfast burrito: scrambled eggs, chourico, red onion, cheddar, tobasco
|Harvard
|$11.75
Over medium eggs, bacon, avocado, cheddar on sourdough