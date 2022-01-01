Burritos in Harvard Square

Harvard Square restaurants that serve burritos

Burrito image

 

El Jefe's Taqueria

83 Mount Auburn St, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (9194 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito$9.25
12-inch tortilla burrito with one choice of any protein+ rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
More about El Jefe's Taqueria
BURRITO image

BURRITOS • SEAFOOD

Felipe's Taqueria

21 Brattle St, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (7524 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BURRITO$7.50
Flour tortilla w/ cheese, choice of meat, choice of beans, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream, and salsa verde. Check the box in Burrito Xtras to make it a Chimichanga (deep fried and covered with queso!).
SUPER BURRITO$8.50
Extra large burrito in a flour tortilla w/ cheese, choice of meat, choice of beans, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream, and salsa verde. Check the box in Burrito Xtras to make it a Chimichanga (deep fried and served with queso!).
More about Felipe's Taqueria

