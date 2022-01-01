Burritos in Harvard Square
Harvard Square restaurants that serve burritos
El Jefe's Taqueria
83 Mount Auburn St, Cambridge
|Burrito
|$9.25
12-inch tortilla burrito with one choice of any protein+ rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
BURRITOS • SEAFOOD
Felipe's Taqueria
21 Brattle St, Cambridge
|BURRITO
|$7.50
Flour tortilla w/ cheese, choice of meat, choice of beans, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream, and salsa verde. Check the box in Burrito Xtras to make it a Chimichanga (deep fried and covered with queso!).
|SUPER BURRITO
|$8.50
Extra large burrito in a flour tortilla w/ cheese, choice of meat, choice of beans, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream, and salsa verde. Check the box in Burrito Xtras to make it a Chimichanga (deep fried and served with queso!).