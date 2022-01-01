Cake in Harvard Square
Harvard Square restaurants that serve cake
The Smoke Shop BBQ - Harvard Square
8 Holyoke Street, Cambridge
|Butter Cake
|$6.00
Ooey, Gooey and Perfect.
Blackbird Doughnuts® Smith Campus Center (OPEN TO THE PUBLIC)
1350 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge
|BIRTHDAY CAKE
|$3.50
vanilla cake, strawberry buttercream, rainbow quins
|TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$3.50
chocolate cake, chocolate glaze, chocolate sprinkles
Flour Bakery Harvard Square
114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge
|slice of robin's egg cake
|$6.00
malted chocolate cake filled with malted vanilla buttercream, finished with robin’s egg blue buttercream and chocolate speckles (veg, w/o nuts)
|individual triple chocolate mousse cake
|$6.00
|sour cream coffee cake
|$4.25
tender buttery crumb with a layer of pecan streusel inside and a buttermilk icing drizzle on top (veg)
The Hourly Oyster
15 Dunster Street, Cambridge
|New England Cod Cakes
|$16.00
pickled onion, petite greens, remoulade
Boathouse - Harvard Square
49 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge
|Salmon Cake Sandwich
|$17.00
Grilled salmon patty, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, lemon aioli, toasted bun, fries