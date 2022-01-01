Cake in Harvard Square

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

The Smoke Shop BBQ - Harvard Square

8 Holyoke Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Butter Cake$6.00
Ooey, Gooey and Perfect.
More about The Smoke Shop BBQ - Harvard Square
Item pic

 

Blackbird Doughnuts® Smith Campus Center (OPEN TO THE PUBLIC)

1350 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BIRTHDAY CAKE$3.50
vanilla cake, strawberry buttercream, rainbow quins
TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CAKE$3.50
chocolate cake, chocolate glaze, chocolate sprinkles
More about Blackbird Doughnuts® Smith Campus Center (OPEN TO THE PUBLIC)
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Harvard Square

114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
slice of robin's egg cake$6.00
malted chocolate cake filled with malted vanilla buttercream, finished with robin’s egg blue buttercream and chocolate speckles (veg, w/o nuts)
individual triple chocolate mousse cake$6.00
sour cream coffee cake$4.25
tender buttery crumb with a layer of pecan streusel inside and a buttermilk icing drizzle on top (veg)
More about Flour Bakery Harvard Square
The Hourly Oyster image

 

The Hourly Oyster

15 Dunster Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
New England Cod Cakes$16.00
pickled onion, petite greens, remoulade
More about The Hourly Oyster
Boathouse - Harvard Square image

 

Boathouse - Harvard Square

49 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Cake Sandwich$17.00
Grilled salmon patty, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, lemon aioli, toasted bun, fries
More about Boathouse - Harvard Square
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Russell House Tavern

14 JFK Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.2 (5678 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cakes$15.00
Pickled Carrots, Scallions, Remoulade, Frisee
Triple Chocolate Crunch Cake$8.00
Whipped Cream, Raspberry Sorbet
More about Russell House Tavern

