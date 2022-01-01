Cookies in
Harvard Square
/
Cambridge
/
Harvard Square
/
Cookies
Harvard Square restaurants that serve cookies
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Darwin's Ltd.
148 Mt Auburn St, Cambridge
Avg 4
(993 reviews)
Cookies.
$2.35
More about Darwin's Ltd.
Browse other tasty dishes in Harvard Square
Fish And Chips
Salmon
Egg Sandwiches
Tacos
Cappuccino
Burritos
French Fries
Quesadillas
More near Harvard Square to explore
Kendall Square/MIT
Avg 4.2
(22 restaurants)
Porter Square
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
East Cambridge
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Central Square
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Inman Square
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(381 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(45 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(71 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(53 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(192 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(187 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(247 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(235 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston