Croissants in Harvard Square
Flour Bakery Harvard Square
114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge
|almond croissant
|$4.50
our famous croissant baked a second time, filled with frangipane (almond pastry cream), brushed with almond syrup, and topped with sliced almonds
|croissant
|$4.25
layers and layers of light, flaky, buttery dough!
|ham and cheese croissant
|$5.50
croissant with black forest ham, cheddar cheese, and dijon mustard, topped with black and white sesame seeds
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Darwin's Ltd.
1629 Cambridge St, Cambridge
|Croissant