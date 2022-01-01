Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Harvard Square

Go
Harvard Square restaurants
Toast

Harvard Square restaurants that serve croissants

Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Harvard Square

114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
almond croissant$4.50
our famous croissant baked a second time, filled with frangipane (almond pastry cream), brushed with almond syrup, and topped with sliced almonds
croissant$4.25
layers and layers of light, flaky, buttery dough!
ham and cheese croissant$5.50
croissant with black forest ham, cheddar cheese, and dijon mustard, topped with black and white sesame seeds
More about Flour Bakery Harvard Square
Darwin's Ltd. image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Darwin's Ltd.

1629 Cambridge St, Cambridge

Avg 4 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Croissant
More about Darwin's Ltd.
Darwin's Ltd. image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Darwin's Ltd.

148 Mt Auburn St, Cambridge

Avg 4 (993 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Croissant
More about Darwin's Ltd.

Browse other tasty dishes in Harvard Square

Clam Chowder

Hot Chocolate

Tacos

Cake

Brisket

Muffins

Sticky Buns

Nachos

Map

More near Harvard Square to explore

Kendall Square/MIT

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Porter Square

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

East Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Central Square

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Inman Square

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston