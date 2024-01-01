Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cupcakes in Harvard Square

Harvard Square restaurants
Harvard Square restaurants that serve cupcakes

Blackbird Doughnuts - Harvard Square

1350 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

STRAWBERRY "CUPCAKE"$3.50
vanilla cake, strawberry buttercream, chocolate sprinkles
Flour Bakery - Harvard Square

114 mt auburn street, cambridge

carrot carrot cupcake$5.50
carrot cupcake with a vanilla buttercream carrot piped in the center, topped with more vanilla buttercream and oreo crumb “dirt” (veg) *contains walnuts
free birthday mini cupcake!$0.00
it's our birthday! celebrate with a free mini chocolate cupcake topped with vanilla buttercream frosting. limit one cupcake per order. w/o nuts
stout + bailey's cupcake$5.25
Guinness cupcake topped with a Bailey's white chocolate mousse + white and milk chocolate curls (veg, w/o nuts) CONTAINS: alcohol
