Flan in Harvard Square

Harvard Square restaurants that serve flan

Item pic

 

El Jefe's Taqueria

83 Mount Auburn St, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (9194 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Flan$5.25
More about El Jefe's Taqueria
Item pic

BURRITOS • SEAFOOD

Felipe's Taqueria

21 Brattle St, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (7524 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FLAN$3.50
Creamy and rich salted caramel Spanish custard.
More about Felipe's Taqueria

