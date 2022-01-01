Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Flan in
Harvard Square
/
Cambridge
/
Harvard Square
/
Flan
Harvard Square restaurants that serve flan
El Jefe's Taqueria
83 Mount Auburn St, Cambridge
Avg 4.5
(9194 reviews)
Flan
$5.25
More about El Jefe's Taqueria
BURRITOS • SEAFOOD
Felipe's Taqueria
21 Brattle St, Cambridge
Avg 4.5
(7524 reviews)
FLAN
$3.50
Creamy and rich salted caramel Spanish custard.
More about Felipe's Taqueria
