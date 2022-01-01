Fritters in Harvard Square
Harvard Square restaurants that serve fritters
Blackbird Doughnuts - Harvard Square
1350 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge
|APPLE FRITTER
|$5.00
caramelized apples, cider glaze
Saloniki - Harvard Square
24 Dunster Street, Cambridge
|Niko Pita
|$11.59
grilled chicken thighs, greens, tomato, onion, fries, tzatziki, secret sauce
|Despena Pita
|$10.59
(vegetarian) zucchini - feta fritters, greens, tomato, onion, herbs, fries, garlic yogurt, secret sauce
|Chicken Plate
|$14.99
Lemon-oregano grilled chicken, lemon potatoes, small Greek salad (chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, onion & feta), and tzatziki served with a just-made pita