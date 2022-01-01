Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fritters in Harvard Square

Harvard Square restaurants
Harvard Square restaurants that serve fritters

Item pic

 

Blackbird Doughnuts - Harvard Square

1350 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
APPLE FRITTER$5.00
caramelized apples, cider glaze
More about Blackbird Doughnuts - Harvard Square
Saloniki image

 

Saloniki - Harvard Square

24 Dunster Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Niko Pita$11.59
grilled chicken thighs, greens, tomato, onion, fries, tzatziki, secret sauce
Despena Pita$10.59
(vegetarian) zucchini - feta fritters, greens, tomato, onion, herbs, fries, garlic yogurt, secret sauce
Chicken Plate$14.99
Lemon-oregano grilled chicken, lemon potatoes, small Greek salad (chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, onion & feta), and tzatziki served with a just-made pita
More about Saloniki - Harvard Square

