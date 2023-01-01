Lobsters in Harvard Square
Harvard Square restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Grendel's Den Restaurant
Grendel's Den Restaurant
89 Winthrop Street, Cambridge
|Lobster Roll
|$25.00
Lobster meat salad lightly dressed with mayo and a dash of Tabasco on a buttered deli roll toasted on a Panini press.
More about The Hourly Oyster House
The Hourly Oyster House
15 Dunster Street, Cambridge
|Lobster Bisque
|$11.00
Brandy, Tarragon
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$25.00
three cheese blend, ritz cracker crust
|Lobster Roll
|$34.00
Aioli, Griddled Roll, Chives
More about Charlie's Kitchen
HAMBURGERS
Charlie's Kitchen
10 Eliot Street, Cambridge
|DBL LOBSTER ROLL
|$27.00
Classic New England Lobster salad (Lobster meat, Mayonnaise, Celery, Seasoning) served on 2 Hot Dog rolls.