Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Harvard Square

Go
Harvard Square restaurants
Toast

Harvard Square restaurants that serve lobsters

Item pic

 

Grendel's Den Restaurant

89 Winthrop Street, Cambridge

Avg 3.9 (1977 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Roll$25.00
Lobster meat salad lightly dressed with mayo and a dash of Tabasco on a buttered deli roll toasted on a Panini press.
More about Grendel's Den Restaurant
Item pic

 

The Hourly Oyster House

15 Dunster Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Bisque$11.00
Brandy, Tarragon
Lobster Mac & Cheese$25.00
three cheese blend, ritz cracker crust
Lobster Roll$34.00
Aioli, Griddled Roll, Chives
More about The Hourly Oyster House
Charlie's Kitchen image

HAMBURGERS

Charlie's Kitchen

10 Eliot Street, Cambridge

Avg 3.9 (2564 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
DBL LOBSTER ROLL$27.00
Classic New England Lobster salad (Lobster meat, Mayonnaise, Celery, Seasoning) served on 2 Hot Dog rolls.
More about Charlie's Kitchen
Restaurant banner

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Red House Restaurant - Cambridge - 2021

98 Winthrop St, Cambridge

Avg 3.7 (1129 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Carbonara$34.00
More about The Red House Restaurant - Cambridge - 2021

Browse other tasty dishes in Harvard Square

Mac And Cheese

Quesadillas

French Fries

Tortas

Muffins

Chocolate Cake

Fritters

Tacos

Map

More near Harvard Square to explore

Kendall Square/MIT

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Central Square

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

East Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Porter Square

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Inman Square

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (584 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (315 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (463 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (395 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (162 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston