Muffins in Harvard Square

Harvard Square restaurants
Harvard Square restaurants that serve muffins

Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Harvard Square

114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
corn muffin with berries + honey glaze$4.35
buttery corn muffin filled with raspberries + blueberries, topped with a honey glaze (veg, w/o nuts)
vegan chocolate cherry muffin$4.75
vegan vanilla muffin base filled with tart cherries and tcho chocolate chunks (v, w/o nuts)
maple cranberry pecan muffin$4.50
this muffin is moist and tart with maple candied pecans, maple glaze, and tart cranberries
More about Flour Bakery - Harvard Square
Felipe's Taqueria image

BURRITOS • SEAFOOD

Felipe's Taqueria - Harvard Square

21 Brattle St, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (7524 reviews)
Takeout
Griddled Roll and Jam$3.50
Portugueese style sweet muffin griddled with butter and served with jam.
More about Felipe's Taqueria - Harvard Square

