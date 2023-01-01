Muffins in Harvard Square
Flour Bakery - Harvard Square
114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge
|corn muffin with berries + honey glaze
|$4.35
buttery corn muffin filled with raspberries + blueberries, topped with a honey glaze (veg, w/o nuts)
|vegan chocolate cherry muffin
|$4.75
vegan vanilla muffin base filled with tart cherries and tcho chocolate chunks (v, w/o nuts)
|maple cranberry pecan muffin
|$4.50
this muffin is moist and tart with maple candied pecans, maple glaze, and tart cranberries