Pudding in Harvard Square
Harvard Square restaurants that serve pudding
The Smoke Shop BBQ- Harvard Square
8 Holyoke Street, Cambridge
|Caramelized Banana Pudding
|$6.25
caramelized bananas, vanilla wafers, whipped cream
|Mississippi Mud Mousse
|$8.00
Chocolate mousse, crushed Oreos, candied pecans
Flour Bakery - Harvard Square
114 mt auburn street, cambridge
|sticky bun bread pudding
|$6.30
bread pudding made with our famous sticky buns, topped with whipped cream and pecans
|chocolate pudding cup
|$6.75
chocolate pudding topped with sweetened whipped cream + cocoa powder (veg, gf, w/o nuts)