Quesadillas in Harvard Square
Harvard Square restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about El Jefe's Taqueria
El Jefe's Taqueria
83 Mount Auburn St, Cambridge
|Super Quesadilla
|$9.25
12-inch flour tortilla with Mexican cheese + Protein choice + any hot toppings. Served with 2 sides.
|Cheese only Quesadilla
|$5.50
12-inch flour tortilla with Mexican cheese.
served with sour cream and salsa.
More about Felipe's Taqueria
BURRITOS • SEAFOOD
Felipe's Taqueria
21 Brattle St, Cambridge
|QUESADILLA
|$8.50
Griddled flour tortilla, melted jack cheese, choice of meat, pico de gallo, and salsa verde.
|SUPER QUESADILLA
|$9.50
Larger version of our quesadilla made with a flour tortilla griddled with extra melted cheese, choice of meat, pico de gallo, and salsa verde.