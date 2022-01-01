Quesadillas in Harvard Square

Go
Harvard Square restaurants
Toast

Harvard Square restaurants that serve quesadillas

Super Quesadilla image

 

El Jefe's Taqueria

83 Mount Auburn St, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (9194 reviews)
Takeout
Super Quesadilla$9.25
12-inch flour tortilla with Mexican cheese + Protein choice + any hot toppings. Served with 2 sides.
Cheese only Quesadilla$5.50
12-inch flour tortilla with Mexican cheese.
served with sour cream and salsa.
More about El Jefe's Taqueria
QUESADILLA image

BURRITOS • SEAFOOD

Felipe's Taqueria

21 Brattle St, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (7524 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
QUESADILLA$8.50
Griddled flour tortilla, melted jack cheese, choice of meat, pico de gallo, and salsa verde.
SUPER QUESADILLA$9.50
Larger version of our quesadilla made with a flour tortilla griddled with extra melted cheese, choice of meat, pico de gallo, and salsa verde.
More about Felipe's Taqueria

Browse other tasty dishes in Harvard Square

Fish And Chips

Crispy Chicken

Mac And Cheese

Egg Sandwiches

Burritos

Caesar Salad

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Harvard Square to explore

Kendall Square/MIT

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Porter Square

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

East Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Central Square

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Inman Square

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (342 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (197 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston