Tacos in Harvard Square

Harvard Square restaurants that serve tacos

(3 Taco set) image

 

El Jefe's Taqueria

83 Mount Auburn St, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (9194 reviews)
Takeout
(3 Taco set)$9.25
Three tacos with double corn tortilla + protein choice + any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
More about El Jefe's Taqueria
BAJA TACO image

BURRITOS • SEAFOOD

Felipe's Taqueria

21 Brattle St, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (7524 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BAJA TACO$4.00
Soft corn tortillas with choice of lightly breaded shrimp or fish, pickled cabbage, pico de gallo, and baja sauce. Gluten free cornmeal breading!
TACO$3.00
Soft corn tortillas, choice of meat, guacamolillo, and cilantro and red onion.
More about Felipe's Taqueria

