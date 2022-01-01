Tacos in Harvard Square
Harvard Square restaurants that serve tacos
More about El Jefe's Taqueria
El Jefe's Taqueria
83 Mount Auburn St, Cambridge
|(3 Taco set)
|$9.25
Three tacos with double corn tortilla + protein choice + any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
More about Felipe's Taqueria
BURRITOS • SEAFOOD
Felipe's Taqueria
21 Brattle St, Cambridge
|BAJA TACO
|$4.00
Soft corn tortillas with choice of lightly breaded shrimp or fish, pickled cabbage, pico de gallo, and baja sauce. Gluten free cornmeal breading!
|TACO
|$3.00
Soft corn tortillas, choice of meat, guacamolillo, and cilantro and red onion.