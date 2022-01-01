Inman Square restaurants you'll love

Must-try Inman Square restaurants

Moona image

 

Moona

243 Hampshire St,, Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (1702 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grape Leaves$12.00
6 of them with a side of yogurt. They are vegan and vegetarian without the yogurt.
Baklawa$2.00
Walnuts, phyllo, butter, simple syrup
Chicken shish tawouk$16.00
Tahini sauce, shallots, parsley, served with rice, salad, and bread.
More about Moona
Oleana image

FRENCH FRIES

Oleana

134 Hampshire St, Cambridge

Avg 4.8 (7473 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sweet Potato & Lamb Moussaka$16.00
Kasseri cheese, crispy brussels sprouts. Nut free
Broccoli & Kohlrabi Borek$14.00
Tomato brown butter, yogurt, Turkish spices.
Shaved Winter Vegetable Salad$14.00
Shaved winter vegetables, pepperoncini vinaigrette, kalamata olives, shanklish. Gluten free, nut free
More about Oleana
Ole - Taste of Mexico image

 

Ole - Taste of Mexico

11 Springfield Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Small Salsa for chips$0.50
Chicken Burrito$11.50
Chips and Guacamole$4.00
More about Ole - Taste of Mexico
All Star Pizza Bar - Inman Square image

 

All Star Pizza Bar - Inman Square

1238 Cambridge St,, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
El Hefe$25.00
ancho chile sauce, smoked mozzarella cheese, pulled pork, pickled red onions, mango, fresh cilantro
Earth Sprout (vegetarian)$23.00
white sauce, smoked mozarella cheese, roasted mushrooms, shaved brussels sprouts, pecorino romano, fresh rosemary
Sundried Tomato (vegetarian)$23.00
sundried tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, evoo, pecorino romano, fresh basil
More about All Star Pizza Bar - Inman Square
Highland Fried image

 

Highland Fried

1271 Cambridge Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wings$11.00
Smoked em' Fry em' tossed in choice of sauce with Blue Cheese Dressing on the side
Whole Bird$40.00
10 pieces , 3 sides, 3 biscuits , & 1 Sauce- gumbo as side $2 extra
3 Piece Fried Chicken (mix of white and dark)$15.00
Choice of 1 side, 1 biscuit & 1 sauce- gumbo as side is $2 extra
More about Highland Fried
Banner pic

 

Drifters Tale

1281 Cambridge Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Crispy Cauliflower$9.00
sour cream & charred onion dip, chives
Chickpea Fritters$10.00
spicy avocado piccalili sauce
Tale Burger$18.00
painted hills beef, cheddar, crispy onions, Bibb lettuce, roasted garlic aioli
More about Drifters Tale
All Star Sandwich Bar - Inman Square image

 

All Star Sandwich Bar - Inman Square

1245 Cambridge St., Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BLT$11.83
apple-wood smoked bacon, red leaf lettuce, tomatoes and herb mayo, on grilled sourdough
The Reubens$13.98
choice of corned beef, N.Y. style black pepper crusted pastrami or herb roasted turkey, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and russian dressing on grilled rye
Atomic Meatloaf Meltdown$13.98
house grilled meatloaf, jack cheese, red onion jam and inner beauty hot sauce on grilled sourdough
More about All Star Sandwich Bar - Inman Square
Momi Nonmi image

TAPAS

Momi Nonmi

1128 Cambridge St., Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (307 reviews)
Takeout
More about Momi Nonmi

