Inman Square restaurants you'll love

Moona
243 Hampshire St,, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Grape Leaves
|$12.00
6 of them with a side of yogurt. They are vegan and vegetarian without the yogurt.
|Baklawa
|$2.00
Walnuts, phyllo, butter, simple syrup
|Chicken shish tawouk
|$16.00
Tahini sauce, shallots, parsley, served with rice, salad, and bread.
Oleana
134 Hampshire St, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato & Lamb Moussaka
|$16.00
Kasseri cheese, crispy brussels sprouts. Nut free
|Broccoli & Kohlrabi Borek
|$14.00
Tomato brown butter, yogurt, Turkish spices.
|Shaved Winter Vegetable Salad
|$14.00
Shaved winter vegetables, pepperoncini vinaigrette, kalamata olives, shanklish. Gluten free, nut free
Ole - Taste of Mexico
11 Springfield Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Small Salsa for chips
|$0.50
|Chicken Burrito
|$11.50
|Chips and Guacamole
|$4.00
All Star Pizza Bar - Inman Square
1238 Cambridge St,, Cambridge
|Popular items
|El Hefe
|$25.00
ancho chile sauce, smoked mozzarella cheese, pulled pork, pickled red onions, mango, fresh cilantro
|Earth Sprout (vegetarian)
|$23.00
white sauce, smoked mozarella cheese, roasted mushrooms, shaved brussels sprouts, pecorino romano, fresh rosemary
|Sundried Tomato (vegetarian)
|$23.00
sundried tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, evoo, pecorino romano, fresh basil
Highland Fried
1271 Cambridge Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings
|$11.00
Smoked em' Fry em' tossed in choice of sauce with Blue Cheese Dressing on the side
|Whole Bird
|$40.00
10 pieces , 3 sides, 3 biscuits , & 1 Sauce- gumbo as side $2 extra
|3 Piece Fried Chicken (mix of white and dark)
|$15.00
Choice of 1 side, 1 biscuit & 1 sauce- gumbo as side is $2 extra
Drifters Tale
1281 Cambridge Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Crispy Cauliflower
|$9.00
sour cream & charred onion dip, chives
|Chickpea Fritters
|$10.00
spicy avocado piccalili sauce
|Tale Burger
|$18.00
painted hills beef, cheddar, crispy onions, Bibb lettuce, roasted garlic aioli
All Star Sandwich Bar - Inman Square
1245 Cambridge St., Cambridge
|Popular items
|BLT
|$11.83
apple-wood smoked bacon, red leaf lettuce, tomatoes and herb mayo, on grilled sourdough
|The Reubens
|$13.98
choice of corned beef, N.Y. style black pepper crusted pastrami or herb roasted turkey, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and russian dressing on grilled rye
|Atomic Meatloaf Meltdown
|$13.98
house grilled meatloaf, jack cheese, red onion jam and inner beauty hot sauce on grilled sourdough