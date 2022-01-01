Inman Square Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Inman Square
More about Moona
Moona
243 Hampshire St,, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Grape Leaves
|$12.00
6 of them with a side of yogurt. They are vegan and vegetarian without the yogurt.
|Baklawa
|$2.00
Walnuts, phyllo, butter, simple syrup
|Chicken shish tawouk
|$16.00
Tahini sauce, shallots, parsley, served with rice, salad, and bread.
More about Oleana
Oleana
134 Hampshire St, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato & Lamb Moussaka
|$16.00
Kasseri cheese, crispy brussels sprouts. Nut free
|Broccoli & Kohlrabi Borek
|$14.00
Tomato brown butter, yogurt, Turkish spices.
|Shaved Winter Vegetable Salad
|$14.00
Shaved winter vegetables, pepperoncini vinaigrette, kalamata olives, shanklish. Gluten free, nut free