Inman Square Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Moona image

 

Moona

243 Hampshire St,, Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (1702 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grape Leaves$12.00
6 of them with a side of yogurt. They are vegan and vegetarian without the yogurt.
Baklawa$2.00
Walnuts, phyllo, butter, simple syrup
Chicken shish tawouk$16.00
Tahini sauce, shallots, parsley, served with rice, salad, and bread.
Oleana image

FRENCH FRIES

Oleana

134 Hampshire St, Cambridge

Avg 4.8 (7473 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sweet Potato & Lamb Moussaka$16.00
Kasseri cheese, crispy brussels sprouts. Nut free
Broccoli & Kohlrabi Borek$14.00
Tomato brown butter, yogurt, Turkish spices.
Shaved Winter Vegetable Salad$14.00
Shaved winter vegetables, pepperoncini vinaigrette, kalamata olives, shanklish. Gluten free, nut free
Momi Nonmi image

TAPAS

Momi Nonmi

1128 Cambridge St., Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (307 reviews)
Takeout
