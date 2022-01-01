Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Inman Square

Inman Square restaurants
Toast

Inman Square restaurants that serve chicken salad

Ole - Taste of Mexico image

 

Ole - Taste of Mexico

11 Springfield Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad$10.50
More about Ole - Taste of Mexico
All Star Pizza Bar - Inman Square image

 

All Star Pizza Bar - Inman Square

1238 Cambridge St,, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
House Chicken Caesar Salad$9.00
House Made Caesar Salad with grilled chicken
More about All Star Pizza Bar - Inman Square

