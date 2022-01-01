Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cornbread in
Inman Square
/
Cambridge
/
Inman Square
/
Cornbread
Inman Square restaurants that serve cornbread
Highland Fried
1271 Cambridge Street, Cambridge
No reviews yet
Cornbread
$6.00
served with Honey Butter on the side
More about Highland Fried
All Star Sandwich Bar - Inman Square
1245 Cambridge St., Cambridge
No reviews yet
Cornbread
$3.00
More about All Star Sandwich Bar - Inman Square
