Kendall Square/MIT restaurants you'll love

More about Commonwealth Cambridge
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Commonwealth Cambridge
11 Broad Canal Way, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Spinach & Apple Salad
|$14.00
Avocado, Revival Granola, Feta, Balsamic Vin
|CW Burger
|$25.00
Bacon, Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Pickles, Shrettuce, Secret Sauce,
Duck Fat Fries
|Roasted Turkey
|$15.50
Bacon, Avocado, Arugula, Pesto Aioli, Whole Wheat Bread
More about VESTER
VESTER
73 Ames St, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Tuna Melt Sandwich
|$13.00
Our house tuna melt with fresh dill, melted cheese, toasted sourdough. Side of homemade potato crisps.
|Avocado Toast
|$9.50
Half a whole avocado finely sliced over toasted sourdough bread. Garnished with Cyprus black salt, fresh chives + lemon zest.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Warm flour tortilla with soft scrambled eggs, melted cheese, bacon + sliced avocado. Fresh chive garnish.
More about Cafe Luna - Main Street
Cafe Luna - Main Street
612 Main Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Hot Coffee
|$3.50
|Latte
|$5.00
|Chilaquiles
|$16.00
More about Cambridge Brewing Company
Cambridge Brewing Company
1 Kendall Square, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Tripel Threat 375ml bottle
|$8.00
Abbey-style strong blonde ale
10% abv
|Fried Brussels Sprouts
|$10.00
curry mayo
|Buffalo Chicken Tenders
|$11.00
celery, carrots, buttermilk bleu cheese dressing
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen - Cambridge
Mamaleh's Delicatessen - Cambridge
1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Build Your Bagel
|$2.15
Click for "Build-a-Bagel" options or keep scrolling for our favorite bagel sandwiches.
|Nova Lox Sandwich
|$13.00
Nova lox on your choice of bagel with dill cream cheese, tomato, capers, and red onions
|Latkes (hot from the kitchen)
|$8.50
3 potato latkes with sour cream and apple sauce (gluten free)
More about Sebastians
Sebastians
555 Technology Square, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Deli Special
|$6.50
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
|Chicken Caesar
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons
|Garden Salad
Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots
More about Area Four and Area Four Cafe
Area Four and Area Four Cafe
500 Technology Square, Cambrige
|Popular items
|Cafe Latte
|$3.75
Barrington Espresso And Steamed Milk. 12oz
|Sausage, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.50
Egg Frittata, Vermont cheddar, and signature Area Four breakfast sausage, on our handmade English muffin
|Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.50
Egg Frittata and Vermont cheddar on our handmade English muffin
More about FLOUR MASS AVE
FLOUR MASS AVE
190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Popular items
|grilled cauliflower melt
|$11.50
oaxaca cheese, smoked poblano relish, pumpkin seed butter (veg, w/o nuts)*please note grilled sandwiches are assembled in the morning and cannot be modified*
|brown butter cinnamon roll
|$4.50
rich brioche dough, layered with cinnamon sugar, and topped with cream cheese glaze
|hummus sandwich
|$10.00
hummus, pickled daikon, cucumber, vegan sriracha aioli, carrot, cilantro, mint, thai basil, focaccia (v, w/o nuts)
More about Shy Bird
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Shy Bird
390 Third St., Cambridge
|Popular items
|SB DUNKS.
extra crispy fried chicken bites made with a buttermilk brine, herbs, and spices. Served with your choice of sauce.
|CAESAR SALAD.
|$9.95
Little gem, parmesan, francese croutons
|FRIED CHICKEN & EGG.
|$11.25
pepper jack cheese, hot honey, Portuguese bun side of hash brown
More about Naco Taco
TACOS
Naco Taco
297 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Tacos (Any 3 Per Order)
|$15.00
Includes any three tacos
|Ahogada Torta
|$13.00
Pulled pork, bacon, avocado, pickled onion, cilantro aioli, and guajillo chile broth
|Tacos (Any 2 Per Order)
|$10.00
Includes any two tacos
More about Dumpling Daughter
DIM SUM • NOODLES
Dumpling Daughter
73 Ames St, Cambridge
|Popular items
|The Works
|$13.00
Chinese white noodles with sesame sauce and Grandma’s meat sauce, topped with fresh cucumber, cilantro, scallions, and a drizzle of our house chili oil. We don’t call it the WORKS for nothing!
|Farm Raised Chicken Katsu
|$16.00
Crispy chicken cutlet, tonkatsu sauce, kewpie, tomato, cucumber, pickled radish
|Organic Chicken and Napa Cabbage (6)
|$7.00
More about Tatte Catering
Tatte Catering
318 Third St, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Short Rib Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$11.50
Braised short rib, beet-horseradish relish and cheddar on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Muesli
Whipped Greek yogurt topped with housemade granola, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, pear, apple, honey, and black sesame.
Contains: Dairy, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)
|Crunchy Halloumi Salad
|$14.50
Bibb & red leaf lettuce, seared halloumi cheese, roasted carrots with sesame, raisins, radish, apples, and crunchy almonds in a tahini vinaigrette.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about CATALYST RESTAURANT
CATALYST RESTAURANT
300 technology square, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Pan-Roasted Blue Cod
|$32.00
bacon, mussels, local clams, olive oil crushed potatoes, chowder herb nage
|Potato Leek Soup
|$12.00
Salsa Verde, Potato Leak Truffle Salad
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00
white fish, pico de gallo, guacamole, sriracha aïoli, corn tortilla
More about State Park
State Park
1 Kendall Sq, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Chicken Katsu Sandwich
|$12.00
Our take on a Japanese katsu sando. Panko-fried chicken breast, cabbage, house made Japanese-style katsu barbeque sauce, pickled shiitake, and mayo on a brioche bun.
|Nashville Hot Fried Chicken
|$24.00
Inspired by Prince’s in Nashville, a three-piece buttermilk-brined chicken dinner (drumstick, thigh, and bone-in breast) tossed in our Nashville HOT sauce & served with long-cooked collard greens and bread and butter pickles. Not sure about the heat? Get the sauce on the side or add a side of blue cheese! *Hot chicken does contain pork lard in it's production.
|Fried Brussels Sprouts
|$12.00
Crispy fried brussels sprouts, charred poblano ranch, crispy shallots and cilantro
More about Cloud and Spirits
Cloud and Spirits
795 Main Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Pandan Custard
|$3.95
Pandan Custard topped with a coconut cream & sesame.
|Classic Italia Twist Sandwich
|$10.00
Proscuitto, Mortadella, Black Forest Ham, Provolone, Garlic Aioli, Pâté, Green Papaya, Carrots, Daikon, Cucumber, all on a toasted baguette.
|16 Hour Cambodian Cold Brew
|$4.00
16 Hour Cold Brew Coffee served with a condensed milk drizzle.
More about Saloniki
PITAS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Saloniki
181 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Herc Pita
|$10.59
braised pork shoulder, greens, tomato, onion, fries, slaw, spicy whipped feta, secret sauce
|Niko Pita
|$10.59
grilled chicken thighs, greens, tomato,
onion, herbs, fries, tzatziki, secret sauce
|Mt. Olympus Salad
|$13.59
grilled chicken thighs, greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled onion, Greek olives, capers, peppers, feta & house-made vinaigrette
More about Vincent's
Vincent's
233 Cardinal Medeiros Ave, Cambridge
|Popular items
|The Philthy Animal
|$6.00
ground beef picadillo, scrambled egg, american cheese, refried beans, and green chile crema on a homemade flour tortilla
|Dark Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$2.25
Cinnamon, urfa chili, and sea salt. Crinkly and crunchy on the edges!
|The Wolfman of Del Rio
|$6.00
Smoked beef brisket, slow cooked mayocoba beans, scrambled farm eggs, cheddar cheese, and salsa verde on a homemade flour tortilla
More about Tatte Bakery | Third Street
Tatte Bakery | Third Street
318 3rd Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Maple, Squash & Chicken Salad
|$13.50
Mixed greens, baby kale, roasted acorn squash, carrots, and roasted chicken breast topped with toasted almonds and dried cranberries served with maple labneh dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Biscuit & Egg Sandwich
|$9.00
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Green & Nutty Salad
|$12.50
Bibb & red leaf lettuce, baby arugula, apples, black sesame, edamame, dried apricot, and toasted sunflower and pumpkin seeds topped with goat cheese in an orange vinaigrette.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
More about Shanti - Kendall
Shanti - Kendall
Shanti Boston LLC, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Raita
|$3.50
|Naan
|$2.95
|Saag Panir
|$14.95
More about The Smoke Shop - Kendall Square
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
The Smoke Shop - Kendall Square
1 Kendall Square, Cambridge
|Popular items
|BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
includes one side and one sweet BBQ sauce
More about Sal's Pizza
Sal's Pizza
77 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Popular items
|19” Sal’s Special
|$18.99
mushrooms, peppers, onion, pepperoni, black olives and mozzarella
|16” Sweet Chili Chicken
|$16.99
chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella and cheddar
|19” Meat Lover
|$22.99
ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and mozzarella