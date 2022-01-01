Kendall Square/MIT restaurants you'll love

Toast

Kendall Square/MIT's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Takeout box
Chinese
French
Gastropubs
Greek
Bagels
Southern
Korean
Must-try Kendall Square/MIT restaurants

Commonwealth Cambridge image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Commonwealth Cambridge

11 Broad Canal Way, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (1313 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spinach & Apple Salad$14.00
Avocado, Revival Granola, Feta, Balsamic Vin
CW Burger$25.00
Bacon, Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Pickles, Shrettuce, Secret Sauce,
Duck Fat Fries
Roasted Turkey$15.50
Bacon, Avocado, Arugula, Pesto Aioli, Whole Wheat Bread
VESTER image

 

VESTER

73 Ames St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tuna Melt Sandwich$13.00
Our house tuna melt with fresh dill, melted cheese, toasted sourdough. Side of homemade potato crisps.
Avocado Toast$9.50
Half a whole avocado finely sliced over toasted sourdough bread. Garnished with Cyprus black salt, fresh chives + lemon zest.
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Warm flour tortilla with soft scrambled eggs, melted cheese, bacon + sliced avocado. Fresh chive garnish.
Cafe Luna - Main Street image

 

Cafe Luna - Main Street

612 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Coffee$3.50
Latte$5.00
Chilaquiles$16.00
Cambridge Brewing Company image

 

Cambridge Brewing Company

1 Kendall Square, Cambridge

Avg 3.6 (1110 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tripel Threat 375ml bottle$8.00
Abbey-style strong blonde ale
10% abv
Fried Brussels Sprouts$10.00
curry mayo
Buffalo Chicken Tenders$11.00
celery, carrots, buttermilk bleu cheese dressing
Mamaleh's Delicatessen - Cambridge image

 

Mamaleh's Delicatessen - Cambridge

1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Bagel$2.15
Click for "Build-a-Bagel" options or keep scrolling for our favorite bagel sandwiches.
Nova Lox Sandwich$13.00
Nova lox on your choice of bagel with dill cream cheese, tomato, capers, and red onions
Latkes (hot from the kitchen)$8.50
3 potato latkes with sour cream and apple sauce (gluten free)
Sebastians image

 

Sebastians

555 Technology Square, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Deli Special$6.50
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
Chicken Caesar
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons
Garden Salad
Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots
Area Four and Area Four Cafe image

 

Area Four and Area Four Cafe

500 Technology Square, Cambrige

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cafe Latte$3.75
Barrington Espresso And Steamed Milk. 12oz
Sausage, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$7.50
Egg Frittata, Vermont cheddar, and signature Area Four breakfast sausage, on our handmade English muffin
Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$6.50
Egg Frittata and Vermont cheddar on our handmade English muffin
FLOUR MASS AVE image

 

FLOUR MASS AVE

190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
grilled cauliflower melt$11.50
oaxaca cheese, smoked poblano relish, pumpkin seed butter (veg, w/o nuts)*please note grilled sandwiches are assembled in the morning and cannot be modified*
brown butter cinnamon roll$4.50
rich brioche dough, layered with cinnamon sugar, and topped with cream cheese glaze
hummus sandwich$10.00
hummus, pickled daikon, cucumber, vegan sriracha aioli, carrot, cilantro, mint, thai basil, focaccia (v, w/o nuts)
Shy Bird image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Shy Bird

390 Third St., Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (607 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
SB DUNKS.
extra crispy fried chicken bites made with a buttermilk brine, herbs, and spices. Served with your choice of sauce.
CAESAR SALAD.$9.95
Little gem, parmesan, francese croutons
FRIED CHICKEN & EGG.$11.25
pepper jack cheese, hot honey, Portuguese bun side of hash brown
Naco Taco image

TACOS

Naco Taco

297 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (2834 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tacos (Any 3 Per Order)$15.00
Includes any three tacos
Ahogada Torta$13.00
Pulled pork, bacon, avocado, pickled onion, cilantro aioli, and guajillo chile broth
Tacos (Any 2 Per Order)$10.00
Includes any two tacos
Dumpling Daughter image

DIM SUM • NOODLES

Dumpling Daughter

73 Ames St, Cambridge

Avg 3.7 (186 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Works$13.00
Chinese white noodles with sesame sauce and Grandma’s meat sauce, topped with fresh cucumber, cilantro, scallions, and a drizzle of our house chili oil. We don’t call it the WORKS for nothing!
Farm Raised Chicken Katsu$16.00
Crispy chicken cutlet, tonkatsu sauce, kewpie, tomato, cucumber, pickled radish
Organic Chicken and Napa Cabbage (6)$7.00
Tatte Catering image

 

Tatte Catering

318 Third St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Short Rib Grilled Cheese Sandwich$11.50
Braised short rib, beet-horseradish relish and cheddar on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Muesli
Whipped Greek yogurt topped with housemade granola, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, pear, apple, honey, and black sesame.
Contains: Dairy, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)
Crunchy Halloumi Salad$14.50
Bibb & red leaf lettuce, seared halloumi cheese, roasted carrots with sesame, raisins, radish, apples, and crunchy almonds in a tahini vinaigrette.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond)
CATALYST RESTAURANT image

 

CATALYST RESTAURANT

300 technology square, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pan-Roasted Blue Cod$32.00
bacon, mussels, local clams, olive oil crushed potatoes, chowder herb nage
Potato Leek Soup$12.00
Salsa Verde, Potato Leak Truffle Salad
Fish Tacos$16.00
white fish, pico de gallo, guacamole, sriracha aïoli, corn tortilla
State Park image

 

State Park

1 Kendall Sq, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (668 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Katsu Sandwich$12.00
Our take on a Japanese katsu sando. Panko-fried chicken breast, cabbage, house made Japanese-style katsu barbeque sauce, pickled shiitake, and mayo on a brioche bun.
Nashville Hot Fried Chicken$24.00
Inspired by Prince’s in Nashville, a three-piece buttermilk-brined chicken dinner (drumstick, thigh, and bone-in breast) tossed in our Nashville HOT sauce & served with long-cooked collard greens and bread and butter pickles. Not sure about the heat? Get the sauce on the side or add a side of blue cheese! *Hot chicken does contain pork lard in it's production.
Fried Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Crispy fried brussels sprouts, charred poblano ranch, crispy shallots and cilantro
Cloud and Spirits image

 

Cloud and Spirits

795 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pandan Custard$3.95
Pandan Custard topped with a coconut cream & sesame.
Classic Italia Twist Sandwich$10.00
Proscuitto, Mortadella, Black Forest Ham, Provolone, Garlic Aioli, Pâté, Green Papaya, Carrots, Daikon, Cucumber, all on a toasted baguette.
16 Hour Cambodian Cold Brew$4.00
16 Hour Cold Brew Coffee served with a condensed milk drizzle.
Saloniki image

PITAS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Saloniki

181 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (1199 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Herc Pita$10.59
braised pork shoulder, greens, tomato, onion, fries, slaw, spicy whipped feta, secret sauce
Niko Pita$10.59
grilled chicken thighs, greens, tomato,
onion, herbs, fries, tzatziki, secret sauce
Mt. Olympus Salad$13.59
grilled chicken thighs, greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled onion, Greek olives, capers, peppers, feta & house-made vinaigrette
Vincent's image

 

Vincent's

233 Cardinal Medeiros Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Philthy Animal$6.00
ground beef picadillo, scrambled egg, american cheese, refried beans, and green chile crema on a homemade flour tortilla
Dark Chocolate Chunk Cookie$2.25
Cinnamon, urfa chili, and sea salt. Crinkly and crunchy on the edges!
The Wolfman of Del Rio$6.00
Smoked beef brisket, slow cooked mayocoba beans, scrambled farm eggs, cheddar cheese, and salsa verde on a homemade flour tortilla
Tatte Bakery | Third Street image

 

Tatte Bakery | Third Street

318 3rd Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Maple, Squash & Chicken Salad$13.50
Mixed greens, baby kale, roasted acorn squash, carrots, and roasted chicken breast topped with toasted almonds and dried cranberries served with maple labneh dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Biscuit & Egg Sandwich$9.00
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Green & Nutty Salad$12.50
Bibb & red leaf lettuce, baby arugula, apples, black sesame, edamame, dried apricot, and toasted sunflower and pumpkin seeds topped with goat cheese in an orange vinaigrette.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Shanti - Kendall image

 

Shanti - Kendall

Shanti Boston LLC, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Raita$3.50
Naan$2.95
Saag Panir$14.95
Sebastians image

 

Sebastians

20 Acorn Park Drive, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

The Smoke Shop - Kendall Square

1 Kendall Square, Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (1427 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich$13.50
includes one side and one sweet BBQ sauce
Sal's Pizza image

 

Sal's Pizza

77 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
19” Sal’s Special$18.99
mushrooms, peppers, onion, pepperoni, black olives and mozzarella
16” Sweet Chili Chicken$16.99
chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella and cheddar
19” Meat Lover$22.99
ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and mozzarella
