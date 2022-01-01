Kendall Square/MIT American restaurants you'll love

Kendall Square/MIT restaurants
Toast

Commonwealth Cambridge image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Commonwealth Cambridge

11 Broad Canal Way, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (1313 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spinach & Apple Salad$14.00
Avocado, Revival Granola, Feta, Balsamic Vin
CW Burger$25.00
Bacon, Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Pickles, Shrettuce, Secret Sauce,
Duck Fat Fries
Roasted Turkey$15.50
Bacon, Avocado, Arugula, Pesto Aioli, Whole Wheat Bread
Area Four and Area Four Cafe image

 

Area Four and Area Four Cafe

500 Technology Square, Cambrige

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cafe Latte$3.75
Barrington Espresso And Steamed Milk. 12oz
Sausage, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$7.50
Egg Frittata, Vermont cheddar, and signature Area Four breakfast sausage, on our handmade English muffin
Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$6.50
Egg Frittata and Vermont cheddar on our handmade English muffin
CATALYST RESTAURANT image

 

CATALYST RESTAURANT

300 technology square, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pan-Roasted Blue Cod$32.00
bacon, mussels, local clams, olive oil crushed potatoes, chowder herb nage
Potato Leek Soup$12.00
Salsa Verde, Potato Leak Truffle Salad
Fish Tacos$16.00
white fish, pico de gallo, guacamole, sriracha aïoli, corn tortilla
State Park image

 

State Park

1 Kendall Sq, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (668 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Katsu Sandwich$12.00
Our take on a Japanese katsu sando. Panko-fried chicken breast, cabbage, house made Japanese-style katsu barbeque sauce, pickled shiitake, and mayo on a brioche bun.
Nashville Hot Fried Chicken$24.00
Inspired by Prince’s in Nashville, a three-piece buttermilk-brined chicken dinner (drumstick, thigh, and bone-in breast) tossed in our Nashville HOT sauce & served with long-cooked collard greens and bread and butter pickles. Not sure about the heat? Get the sauce on the side or add a side of blue cheese! *Hot chicken does contain pork lard in it's production.
Fried Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Crispy fried brussels sprouts, charred poblano ranch, crispy shallots and cilantro
Cloud and Spirits image

 

Cloud and Spirits

795 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pandan Custard$3.95
Pandan Custard topped with a coconut cream & sesame.
Classic Italia Twist Sandwich$10.00
Proscuitto, Mortadella, Black Forest Ham, Provolone, Garlic Aioli, Pâté, Green Papaya, Carrots, Daikon, Cucumber, all on a toasted baguette.
16 Hour Cambodian Cold Brew$4.00
16 Hour Cold Brew Coffee served with a condensed milk drizzle.
Chicken Sandwiches

Cookies

Egg Sandwiches

Cappuccino

Caesar Salad

Turkey Clubs

Croissants

Salmon

