Kendall Square/MIT bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Kendall Square/MIT
More about Commonwealth Cambridge
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Commonwealth Cambridge
11 Broad Canal Way, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Spinach & Apple Salad
|$14.00
Avocado, Revival Granola, Feta, Balsamic Vin
|CW Burger
|$25.00
Bacon, Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Pickles, Shrettuce, Secret Sauce,
Duck Fat Fries
|Roasted Turkey
|$15.50
Bacon, Avocado, Arugula, Pesto Aioli, Whole Wheat Bread
More about Area Four and Area Four Cafe
Area Four and Area Four Cafe
500 Technology Square, Cambrige
|Popular items
|Cafe Latte
|$3.75
Barrington Espresso And Steamed Milk. 12oz
|Sausage, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.50
Egg Frittata, Vermont cheddar, and signature Area Four breakfast sausage, on our handmade English muffin
|Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.50
Egg Frittata and Vermont cheddar on our handmade English muffin
More about Naco Taco
TACOS
Naco Taco
297 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Tacos (Any 3 Per Order)
|$15.00
Includes any three tacos
|Ahogada Torta
|$13.00
Pulled pork, bacon, avocado, pickled onion, cilantro aioli, and guajillo chile broth
|Tacos (Any 2 Per Order)
|$10.00
Includes any two tacos
More about State Park
State Park
1 Kendall Sq, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Chicken Katsu Sandwich
|$12.00
Our take on a Japanese katsu sando. Panko-fried chicken breast, cabbage, house made Japanese-style katsu barbeque sauce, pickled shiitake, and mayo on a brioche bun.
|Nashville Hot Fried Chicken
|$24.00
Inspired by Prince’s in Nashville, a three-piece buttermilk-brined chicken dinner (drumstick, thigh, and bone-in breast) tossed in our Nashville HOT sauce & served with long-cooked collard greens and bread and butter pickles. Not sure about the heat? Get the sauce on the side or add a side of blue cheese! *Hot chicken does contain pork lard in it's production.
|Fried Brussels Sprouts
|$12.00
Crispy fried brussels sprouts, charred poblano ranch, crispy shallots and cilantro
More about Cloud and Spirits
Cloud and Spirits
795 Main Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Pandan Custard
|$3.95
Pandan Custard topped with a coconut cream & sesame.
|Classic Italia Twist Sandwich
|$10.00
Proscuitto, Mortadella, Black Forest Ham, Provolone, Garlic Aioli, Pâté, Green Papaya, Carrots, Daikon, Cucumber, all on a toasted baguette.
|16 Hour Cambodian Cold Brew
|$4.00
16 Hour Cold Brew Coffee served with a condensed milk drizzle.