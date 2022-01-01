Kendall Square/MIT breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Kendall Square/MIT
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Shy Bird
390 Third St., Cambridge
|Popular items
|SB DUNKS.
extra crispy fried chicken bites made with a buttermilk brine, herbs, and spices. Served with your choice of sauce.
|CAESAR SALAD.
|$9.95
Little gem, parmesan, francese croutons
|FRIED CHICKEN & EGG.
|$11.25
pepper jack cheese, hot honey, Portuguese bun side of hash brown
Tatte Catering
318 Third St, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Short Rib Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$11.50
Braised short rib, beet-horseradish relish and cheddar on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Muesli
Whipped Greek yogurt topped with housemade granola, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, pear, apple, honey, and black sesame.
Contains: Dairy, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)
|Crunchy Halloumi Salad
|$14.50
Bibb & red leaf lettuce, seared halloumi cheese, roasted carrots with sesame, raisins, radish, apples, and crunchy almonds in a tahini vinaigrette.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond)
CATALYST RESTAURANT
300 technology square, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Pan-Roasted Blue Cod
|$32.00
bacon, mussels, local clams, olive oil crushed potatoes, chowder herb nage
|Potato Leek Soup
|$12.00
Salsa Verde, Potato Leak Truffle Salad
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00
white fish, pico de gallo, guacamole, sriracha aïoli, corn tortilla
Tatte Bakery | Third Street
318 3rd Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Maple, Squash & Chicken Salad
|$13.50
Mixed greens, baby kale, roasted acorn squash, carrots, and roasted chicken breast topped with toasted almonds and dried cranberries served with maple labneh dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Biscuit & Egg Sandwich
|$9.00
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Green & Nutty Salad
|$12.50
Bibb & red leaf lettuce, baby arugula, apples, black sesame, edamame, dried apricot, and toasted sunflower and pumpkin seeds topped with goat cheese in an orange vinaigrette.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame