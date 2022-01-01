Kendall Square/MIT sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Kendall Square/MIT
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen - Cambridge
Mamaleh's Delicatessen - Cambridge
1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Build Your Bagel
|$2.15
Click for "Build-a-Bagel" options or keep scrolling for our favorite bagel sandwiches.
|Nova Lox Sandwich
|$13.00
Nova lox on your choice of bagel with dill cream cheese, tomato, capers, and red onions
|Latkes (hot from the kitchen)
|$8.50
3 potato latkes with sour cream and apple sauce (gluten free)
More about Sebastians
Sebastians
555 Technology Square, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Deli Special
|$6.50
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
|Chicken Caesar
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons
|Garden Salad
Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots
More about FLOUR MASS AVE
FLOUR MASS AVE
190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Popular items
|grilled cauliflower melt
|$11.50
oaxaca cheese, smoked poblano relish, pumpkin seed butter (veg, w/o nuts)*please note grilled sandwiches are assembled in the morning and cannot be modified*
|brown butter cinnamon roll
|$4.50
rich brioche dough, layered with cinnamon sugar, and topped with cream cheese glaze
|hummus sandwich
|$10.00
hummus, pickled daikon, cucumber, vegan sriracha aioli, carrot, cilantro, mint, thai basil, focaccia (v, w/o nuts)
More about Shy Bird
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Shy Bird
390 Third St., Cambridge
|Popular items
|SB DUNKS.
extra crispy fried chicken bites made with a buttermilk brine, herbs, and spices. Served with your choice of sauce.
|CAESAR SALAD.
|$9.95
Little gem, parmesan, francese croutons
|FRIED CHICKEN & EGG.
|$11.25
pepper jack cheese, hot honey, Portuguese bun side of hash brown
More about Tatte Catering
Tatte Catering
318 Third St, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Short Rib Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$11.50
Braised short rib, beet-horseradish relish and cheddar on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Muesli
Whipped Greek yogurt topped with housemade granola, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, pear, apple, honey, and black sesame.
Contains: Dairy, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)
|Crunchy Halloumi Salad
|$14.50
Bibb & red leaf lettuce, seared halloumi cheese, roasted carrots with sesame, raisins, radish, apples, and crunchy almonds in a tahini vinaigrette.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about Tatte Bakery | Third Street
Tatte Bakery | Third Street
318 3rd Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Maple, Squash & Chicken Salad
|$13.50
Mixed greens, baby kale, roasted acorn squash, carrots, and roasted chicken breast topped with toasted almonds and dried cranberries served with maple labneh dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Biscuit & Egg Sandwich
|$9.00
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Green & Nutty Salad
|$12.50
Bibb & red leaf lettuce, baby arugula, apples, black sesame, edamame, dried apricot, and toasted sunflower and pumpkin seeds topped with goat cheese in an orange vinaigrette.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame