Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado salad in Kendall Square/MIT

Go
Kendall Square/MIT restaurants
Toast

Kendall Square/MIT restaurants that serve avocado salad

Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery - Third Street

318 3rd Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spiced Shrimp & Avocado Mousse Salad$12.50
Mixed baby lettuces, shawarma-spiced roasted shrimp, tomatoes, radish, red onions and pickled cabbage, served with an Aleppo parsley dressing and a feta-avocado mousse. (550 cal, Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Shellfish)
More about Tatte Bakery - Third Street
Item pic

 

VESTER - Cambridge: Kendall Square

73 Ames St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Beet & Avocado Salad$14.00
Farm greens, house tuna salad, 1/2 avocado, roasted beets, bread + butter pickle chips, honey ginger dressing. Pescatarian.
Avocado + Egg Breakfast Salad Bowl$14.00
Arugula, farm greens, 2 eggs, 1/2 avocado, pickled onion, fresh radish, honey ginger dressing. Add on more items for a heavier protein bowl!
More about VESTER - Cambridge: Kendall Square

Browse other tasty dishes in Kendall Square/MIT

Chicken Tenders

Chopped Salad

Brisket

Pumpkin Pies

Tuna Sandwiches

Short Ribs

Muffins

Waffles

Map

More near Kendall Square/MIT to explore

Harvard Square

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

East Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Porter Square

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Central Square

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Inman Square

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (724 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (74 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (137 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (184 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (748 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (503 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (618 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (796 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1352 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston