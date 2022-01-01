Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef soup in Kendall Square/MIT

Go
Kendall Square/MIT restaurants
Toast

Kendall Square/MIT restaurants that serve beef soup

Mamaleh's Delicatessen - Cambridge image

 

Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge

1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef & Farro Soup (frozen, reheat at home)$13.00
Ingredients: Codman farms beef stock, farro, onion, carrot, celery, cabbage, mushroom, garlic, & bay leaf.
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge
Item pic

DIM SUM • NOODLES

Dumpling Daughter - Cambridge

73 Ames St, Cambridge

Avg 3.7 (186 reviews)
Takeout
Braised Beef Beijing Noodle Soup$13.00
Beef shank, pickled mustard greens, scallions, noodles, cilantro, spicy beef broth
Light Braised Beef Noodle Soup$13.00
Beef Shank, Cilantro, Cucumber, Soft Egg, Tomatoes, Noodles, Chicken Broth
More about Dumpling Daughter - Cambridge

Browse other tasty dishes in Kendall Square/MIT

Mediterranean Salad

Chicken Curry

Honey Cake

Chocolate Croissants

Curry

Chicken Tikka

Sliders

Curry Chicken

Map

More near Kendall Square/MIT to explore

Harvard Square

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Porter Square

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Central Square

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

East Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Inman Square

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (561 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (553 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (615 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (971 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston