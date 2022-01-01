Beef soup in Kendall Square/MIT
Kendall Square/MIT restaurants that serve beef soup
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge
Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge
1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge
|Beef & Farro Soup (frozen, reheat at home)
|$13.00
Ingredients: Codman farms beef stock, farro, onion, carrot, celery, cabbage, mushroom, garlic, & bay leaf.
More about Dumpling Daughter - Cambridge
DIM SUM • NOODLES
Dumpling Daughter - Cambridge
73 Ames St, Cambridge
|Braised Beef Beijing Noodle Soup
|$13.00
Beef shank, pickled mustard greens, scallions, noodles, cilantro, spicy beef broth
|Light Braised Beef Noodle Soup
|$13.00
Beef Shank, Cilantro, Cucumber, Soft Egg, Tomatoes, Noodles, Chicken Broth