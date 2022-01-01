Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in Kendall Square/MIT

Go
Kendall Square/MIT restaurants
Toast

Kendall Square/MIT restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

Cafe Luna - Main Street image

 

Cafe Luna - Main Street

612 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
More about Cafe Luna - Main Street
Buffalo Chicken Wrap image

 

Sebastians

555 Technology Square, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$6.00
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp lettuce, hot sauce, choice of wrap
More about Sebastians

Browse other tasty dishes in Kendall Square/MIT

Burritos

Chicken Tenders

Waffles

Croissants

Thai Salad

Margherita Pizza

Cappuccino

Strawberry Cheesecake

Map

More near Kendall Square/MIT to explore

Harvard Square

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Porter Square

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Central Square

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

East Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Inman Square

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston