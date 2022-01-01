Caesar salad in Kendall Square/MIT
Kendall Square/MIT restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about Commonwealth Cambridge
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Commonwealth Cambridge
11 Broad Canal Way, Cambridge
|Spinach & Apple Salad
|$14.00
Avocado, Revival Granola, Feta, Balsamic Vin
|CW Burger
|$25.00
Bacon, Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Pickles, Shrettuce, Secret Sauce,
Duck Fat Fries
|Roasted Turkey
|$15.50
Bacon, Avocado, Arugula, Pesto Aioli, Whole Wheat Bread
More about Cambridge Brewing Company
Cambridge Brewing Company
1 Kendall Square, Cambridge
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$12.00
romaine, garlic croutons, shaved parmesan, spicy caesar
More about Sebastians
Sebastians
555 Technology Square, Cambridge
|Deli Special
|$6.50
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
|Chicken Caesar
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons
|Garden Salad
Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots