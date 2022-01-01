Cake in Kendall Square/MIT

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

VESTER

73 Ames St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Butter Pound Cake Slice$3.00
More about VESTER
Cafe Luna - Main Street image

 

Cafe Luna - Main Street

612 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake Omelete$28.00
With spinach and chopped tomato.
Side Crab Cake (1)$6.00
Crab Cake Sandwich$16.00
More about Cafe Luna - Main Street
Cambridge Brewing Company image

 

Cambridge Brewing Company

1 Kendall Square, Cambridge

Avg 3.6 (1110 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Flourless Chocolate Cake$9.00
vanilla bean ice cream, raspberry sauce
Smoked Cod Cakes$12.00
white beans & pesto, romesco
More about Cambridge Brewing Company
Item pic

 

Mamaleh's Delicatessen

1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Layer Cake Slice$6.75
soon to be world famous (v)
6 inch Flourless Chocolate Cake (serves 4-6)$20.00
Rich, Fudgy and Decadent Chocolate! with Apricot Compote baked on top
Coffee Cake Slice$3.75
made with sour cream and walnuts (v)
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen
Area Four and Area Four Cafe image

 

Area Four and Area Four Cafe

500 Technology Square, Cambrige

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shea’s Strawberry Crunch Cake$7.50
New York Style Cheesecake topped with Strawberry Jam.
Almond Corn Citrus Cake (GF)$4.00
More about Area Four and Area Four Cafe
sour cream coffee cake image

 

Flour Bakery Central Square

190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
sour cream coffee cake$4.25
tender buttery crumb with a layer of pecan streusel inside and a buttermilk icing drizzle on top (veg)
6 inch birthday cake$36.00
vanilla with vanilla buttercream *please note we can only guarantee inscriptions on cakes pre-ordered with 24 hours notice
carrot cake slice$6.00
made with walnuts and packed with shredded carrots and filled/finished with rich cream cheese frosting
More about Flour Bakery Central Square
Item pic

 

Tatte Catering

101 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Roasted Strawberry Tea Cake (GF)$3.25
Tender almond cake with roasted strawberry topped with sliced almonds and sanding sugar.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Pumpkin Seed Toffee Tea Cake (GF)$3.25
Moist and sweet tea cakes made with almond flour.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about Tatte Catering
Mamaleh's Chocolate Cake image

 

State Park

1 Kendall Sq, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (668 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mamaleh's Chocolate Cake$6.95
5-layer chocolate cake with chocolate cream cheese frosting
More about State Park
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Third Street

318 3rd Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Drizzle Cake Slice$4.50
Tart, buttery lemon pound cake
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy
Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
More about Tatte Bakery | Third Street

