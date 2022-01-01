Cake in Kendall Square/MIT
Kendall Square/MIT restaurants that serve cake
More about Cafe Luna - Main Street
Cafe Luna - Main Street
612 Main Street, Cambridge
|Crab Cake Omelete
|$28.00
With spinach and chopped tomato.
|Side Crab Cake (1)
|$6.00
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$16.00
More about Cambridge Brewing Company
Cambridge Brewing Company
1 Kendall Square, Cambridge
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
vanilla bean ice cream, raspberry sauce
|Smoked Cod Cakes
|$12.00
white beans & pesto, romesco
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen
Mamaleh's Delicatessen
1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge
|Chocolate Layer Cake Slice
|$6.75
soon to be world famous (v)
|6 inch Flourless Chocolate Cake (serves 4-6)
|$20.00
Rich, Fudgy and Decadent Chocolate! with Apricot Compote baked on top
|Coffee Cake Slice
|$3.75
made with sour cream and walnuts (v)
More about Area Four and Area Four Cafe
Area Four and Area Four Cafe
500 Technology Square, Cambrige
|Shea’s Strawberry Crunch Cake
|$7.50
New York Style Cheesecake topped with Strawberry Jam.
|Almond Corn Citrus Cake (GF)
|$4.00
More about Flour Bakery Central Square
Flour Bakery Central Square
190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|sour cream coffee cake
|$4.25
tender buttery crumb with a layer of pecan streusel inside and a buttermilk icing drizzle on top (veg)
|6 inch birthday cake
|$36.00
vanilla with vanilla buttercream *please note we can only guarantee inscriptions on cakes pre-ordered with 24 hours notice
|carrot cake slice
|$6.00
made with walnuts and packed with shredded carrots and filled/finished with rich cream cheese frosting
More about Tatte Catering
Tatte Catering
101 Main Street, Cambridge
|Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
|$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Roasted Strawberry Tea Cake (GF)
|$3.25
Tender almond cake with roasted strawberry topped with sliced almonds and sanding sugar.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Pumpkin Seed Toffee Tea Cake (GF)
|$3.25
Moist and sweet tea cakes made with almond flour.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about State Park
State Park
1 Kendall Sq, Cambridge
|Mamaleh's Chocolate Cake
|$6.95
5-layer chocolate cake with chocolate cream cheese frosting
More about Tatte Bakery | Third Street
Tatte Bakery | Third Street
318 3rd Street, Cambridge
|Lemon Drizzle Cake Slice
|$4.50
Tart, buttery lemon pound cake
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy
|Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
|$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice
|$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)