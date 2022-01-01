Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Kendall Square/MIT

Kendall Square/MIT restaurants that serve carrot cake

Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Central Square

190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
carrot cake slice$6.00
made with walnuts and packed with shredded carrots and filled/finished with rich cream cheese frosting
6 inch carrot cake$36.00
classic carrot cake made with raisins and walnuts and spices, frosted with sweet cream cheese icing, and decorated with candied carrot and pistachios *please note we can only guarantee inscriptions on cakes pre-ordered with 24 hours notice
More about Flour Bakery Central Square
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Third Street

318 3rd Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
More about Tatte Bakery | Third Street

