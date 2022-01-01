Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Kendall Square/MIT

Go
Kendall Square/MIT restaurants
Toast

Kendall Square/MIT restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Item pic

 

VESTER

73 Ames St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (124 reviews)
Takeout
SPECIAL: White Pizza Ricotta Grilled Cheese$11.00
Our newest special: ricotta, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan Reggiano, oregano and spicy honey make this grilled cheese. Comes with homemade chips.
More about VESTER
Cambridge Brewing Company image

 

Cambridge Brewing Company

1 Kendall Square, Cambridge

Avg 3.6 (1110 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Cheese Pizza$8.00
tater tots, celery & carrots
More about Cambridge Brewing Company
Item pic

 

Area Four and Area Four Cafe

500 Technology Square, Cambrige

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Large Classic Cheese Pizza$22.00
A4 Mozzarella, Whole Milk Mozarella, Tomato, & Pecorino
Small Classic Cheese Pizza$14.00
A4 Mozzarella, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Tomato, & Pecorina
Pizza Bagel (Tripple Cheese)$5.00
More about Area Four and Area Four Cafe

