Cheese pizza in Kendall Square/MIT
Kendall Square/MIT restaurants that serve cheese pizza
More about VESTER
VESTER
73 Ames St, Cambridge
|SPECIAL: White Pizza Ricotta Grilled Cheese
|$11.00
Our newest special: ricotta, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan Reggiano, oregano and spicy honey make this grilled cheese. Comes with homemade chips.
More about Cambridge Brewing Company
Cambridge Brewing Company
1 Kendall Square, Cambridge
|Kids Cheese Pizza
|$8.00
tater tots, celery & carrots
More about Area Four and Area Four Cafe
Area Four and Area Four Cafe
500 Technology Square, Cambrige
|Large Classic Cheese Pizza
|$22.00
A4 Mozzarella, Whole Milk Mozarella, Tomato, & Pecorino
|Small Classic Cheese Pizza
|$14.00
A4 Mozzarella, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Tomato, & Pecorina
|Pizza Bagel (Tripple Cheese)
|$5.00