Cheesecake in Kendall Square/MIT
Kendall Square/MIT restaurants that serve cheesecake
Mamaleh's Delicatessen
1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge
|NY Cheesecake Slice
|$6.75
New York style cheesecake with a gluten-free cinnamon oat crust. Served with house-made fruit preserves. (GF)
|6 inch Marble Cheesecake (serves 4-6)
|$25.00
Our classic New York style Cheesecake, but with a chocolate swirl, and toasted walnut crust!
|Slice Marble Cheesecake
|$6.75
Our classic New York style Cheesecake, but with a chocolate swirl, and toasted walnut crust!
Tatte Catering
101 Main Street, Cambridge
|Cup - Crumbs Cheesecake
|$6.50
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake
|$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with fresh Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with raspberries and strawberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Cup - Blue & Blackberry Cheesecake
|$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with fresh blueberries and blackberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
CATALYST RESTAURANT
300 technology square, Cambridge
|Cheesecake Swirled Brownie
|$12.00
Tatte Bakery | Third Street
318 3rd Street, Cambridge
|Cup - Blue & Blackberry Cheesecake
|$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with fresh blueberries and blackberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Cup - Crumbs Cheesecake
|$6.50
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake
|$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with fresh Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with raspberries and strawberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg