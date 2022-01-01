Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Kendall Square/MIT

Kendall Square/MIT restaurants
Kendall Square/MIT restaurants that serve cheesecake

Item pic

 

Mamaleh's Delicatessen

1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
NY Cheesecake Slice$6.75
New York style cheesecake with a gluten-free cinnamon oat crust. Served with house-made fruit preserves. (GF)
6 inch Marble Cheesecake (serves 4-6)$25.00
Our classic New York style Cheesecake, but with a chocolate swirl, and toasted walnut crust!
Slice Marble Cheesecake$6.75
Our classic New York style Cheesecake, but with a chocolate swirl, and toasted walnut crust!
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen
Item pic

 

Tatte Catering

101 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cup - Crumbs Cheesecake$6.50
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with fresh Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with raspberries and strawberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Cup - Blue & Blackberry Cheesecake$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with fresh blueberries and blackberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Catering
CATALYST RESTAURANT image

 

CATALYST RESTAURANT

300 technology square, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesecake Swirled Brownie$12.00
More about CATALYST RESTAURANT
State Park image

 

State Park

1 Kendall Sq, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (668 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Banoffee Cheesecake$8.00
More about State Park
Cloud and Spirits image

 

Cloud and Spirits

795 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Matcha Cheesecake$13.00
More about Cloud and Spirits
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Third Street

318 3rd Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cup - Blue & Blackberry Cheesecake$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with fresh blueberries and blackberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Cup - Crumbs Cheesecake$6.50
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with fresh Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with raspberries and strawberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Third Street

