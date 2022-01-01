Chicken sandwiches in Kendall Square/MIT
Kendall Square/MIT restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
VESTER
73 Ames St, Cambridge
|VESTER Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
House chicken salad, lettuce, tomato + spicy honey aioli on toasted sourdough. Side of homemade potato crisps.
Cambridge Brewing Company
1 Kendall Square, Cambridge
|Pickle Brined Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
cabbage & jalapeno slaw, basil mayo
Sebastians
555 Technology Square, Cambridge
|Deli Special
|$6.50
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
|Chicken Caesar
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons
|Garden Salad
Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots
Shy Bird
390 Third St., Cambridge
|RANCH FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH PLATE.
|$14.95
cheddar, pepper relish, pecorino ranch. served with choice of side
State Park
1 Kendall Sq, Cambridge
|Chicken Katsu Sandwich
|$12.00
Our take on a Japanese katsu sando. Panko-fried chicken breast, cabbage, house made Japanese-style katsu barbeque sauce, pickled shiitake, and mayo on a brioche bun.
Cloud and Spirits
795 Main Street, Cambridge
|Lemongrass Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Kroeung Lemongrass Char Broiled Chicken, Garlic Aioli, Pâté, Green Papaya, Carrots, Daikon, Cucumber, Cilantro on a toasted baguette.
Vincent's
233 Cardinal Medeiros Ave, Cambridge
|The Philthy Animal
|$6.00
ground beef picadillo, scrambled egg, american cheese, refried beans, and green chile crema on a homemade flour tortilla
|Dark Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$2.25
Cinnamon, urfa chili, and sea salt. Crinkly and crunchy on the edges!
|The Wolfman of Del Rio
|$6.00
Smoked beef brisket, slow cooked mayocoba beans, scrambled farm eggs, cheddar cheese, and salsa verde on a homemade flour tortilla