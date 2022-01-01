Chicken sandwiches in Kendall Square/MIT

VESTER Chicken Sandwich image

 

VESTER

73 Ames St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (124 reviews)
Takeout
VESTER Chicken Sandwich$12.00
House chicken salad, lettuce, tomato + spicy honey aioli on toasted sourdough. Side of homemade potato crisps.
Cambridge Brewing Company image

 

Cambridge Brewing Company

1 Kendall Square, Cambridge

Avg 3.6 (1110 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pickle Brined Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
cabbage & jalapeno slaw, basil mayo
Sebastians image

 

Sebastians

555 Technology Square, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Deli Special$6.50
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
Chicken Caesar
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons
Garden Salad
Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots
RANCH FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH PLATE image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Shy Bird

390 Third St., Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (607 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
RANCH FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH PLATE.$14.95
cheddar, pepper relish, pecorino ranch. served with choice of side
Chicken Katsu Sandwich image

 

State Park

1 Kendall Sq, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (668 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Katsu Sandwich$12.00
Our take on a Japanese katsu sando. Panko-fried chicken breast, cabbage, house made Japanese-style katsu barbeque sauce, pickled shiitake, and mayo on a brioche bun.
Lemongrass Chicken Sandwich image

 

Cloud and Spirits

795 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lemongrass Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Kroeung Lemongrass Char Broiled Chicken, Garlic Aioli, Pâté, Green Papaya, Carrots, Daikon, Cucumber, Cilantro on a toasted baguette.
Vincent's image

 

Vincent's

233 Cardinal Medeiros Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
The Philthy Animal$6.00
ground beef picadillo, scrambled egg, american cheese, refried beans, and green chile crema on a homemade flour tortilla
Dark Chocolate Chunk Cookie$2.25
Cinnamon, urfa chili, and sea salt. Crinkly and crunchy on the edges!
The Wolfman of Del Rio$6.00
Smoked beef brisket, slow cooked mayocoba beans, scrambled farm eggs, cheddar cheese, and salsa verde on a homemade flour tortilla
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

The Smoke Shop - Kendall Square

1 Kendall Square, Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (1427 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich$13.50
includes one side and one sweet BBQ sauce
