Chicken tenders in Kendall Square/MIT

Cambridge Brewing Company image

 

Cambridge Brewing Company

1 Kendall Square, Cambridge

Avg 3.6 (1110 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Tenders$11.00
celery, carrots, buttermilk bleu cheese dressing
More about Cambridge Brewing Company
Sebastians image

 

Sebastians

555 Technology Square, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Deli Special$6.50
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
Chicken Caesar
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons
Garden Salad
Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots
More about Sebastians

