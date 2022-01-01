Chicken tenders in Kendall Square/MIT
Kendall Square/MIT restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Cambridge Brewing Company
Cambridge Brewing Company
1 Kendall Square, Cambridge
|Buffalo Chicken Tenders
|$11.00
celery, carrots, buttermilk bleu cheese dressing
More about Sebastians
Sebastians
555 Technology Square, Cambridge
|Deli Special
|$6.50
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
|Chicken Caesar
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons
|Garden Salad
Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots