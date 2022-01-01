Chocolate cake in Kendall Square/MIT
Kendall Square/MIT restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Cambridge Brewing Company
1 Kendall Square, Cambridge
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
vanilla bean ice cream, raspberry sauce
Mamaleh's Delicatessen
1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge
|Chocolate Layer Cake Slice
|$6.75
soon to be world famous (v)
|6 inch Flourless Chocolate Cake (serves 4-6)
|$20.00
Rich, Fudgy and Decadent Chocolate! with Apricot Compote baked on top
|Slice Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$6.75
Rich, Fudgy and Decadent Chocolate! with Apricot Compote baked on top
Tatte Catering
101 Main Street, Cambridge
|Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
|$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
State Park
1 Kendall Sq, Cambridge
|Mamaleh's Chocolate Cake
|$6.95
5-layer chocolate cake with chocolate cream cheese frosting