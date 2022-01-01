Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Kendall Square/MIT

Go
Kendall Square/MIT restaurants
Toast

Kendall Square/MIT restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Cambridge Brewing Company image

 

Cambridge Brewing Company

1 Kendall Square, Cambridge

Avg 3.6 (1110 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Flourless Chocolate Cake$9.00
vanilla bean ice cream, raspberry sauce
More about Cambridge Brewing Company
Item pic

 

Mamaleh's Delicatessen

1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Layer Cake Slice$6.75
soon to be world famous (v)
6 inch Flourless Chocolate Cake (serves 4-6)$20.00
Rich, Fudgy and Decadent Chocolate! with Apricot Compote baked on top
Slice Flourless Chocolate Cake$6.75
Rich, Fudgy and Decadent Chocolate! with Apricot Compote baked on top
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen
Item pic

 

Tatte Catering

101 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Catering
Mamaleh's Chocolate Cake image

 

State Park

1 Kendall Sq, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (668 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mamaleh's Chocolate Cake$6.95
5-layer chocolate cake with chocolate cream cheese frosting
More about State Park
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Third Street

318 3rd Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Third Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Kendall Square/MIT

Pastries

Kale Caesar Salad

Naan

Prosciutto

Noodle Bowls

Quiche

Salmon Burgers

Carrot Cake

Map

More near Kendall Square/MIT to explore

Harvard Square

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Porter Square

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Central Square

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

East Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Inman Square

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston