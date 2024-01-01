Chocolate cream pies in Kendall Square/MIT

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge

15 Hampshire Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cream Pie Slice (available 3/14 only)$6.75
Rich Chocolate Pudding made with Valrhona dark chocolate, piled high with Whipped Cream and Chocolate Shavings. A CLASSIC!
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Central Square

190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
whole chocolate cream pie$38.00
this pie is rich and full of dark chocolate paired perfectly with shortbread crust, topped with lightly sweetened whipped cream (veg, w/o nuts)
slice of chocolate cream pie$6.30
rich chocolate pudding in a sweet shell topped with whipped cream and piled high with chocolate curls
More about Flour Bakery - Central Square

