Chocolate cream pies in Kendall Square/MIT
Kendall Square/MIT restaurants that serve chocolate cream pies
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge
Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge
15 Hampshire Street, Cambridge
|Chocolate Cream Pie Slice (available 3/14 only)
|$6.75
Rich Chocolate Pudding made with Valrhona dark chocolate, piled high with Whipped Cream and Chocolate Shavings. A CLASSIC!
More about Flour Bakery - Central Square
Flour Bakery - Central Square
190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|whole chocolate cream pie
|$38.00
this pie is rich and full of dark chocolate paired perfectly with shortbread crust, topped with lightly sweetened whipped cream (veg, w/o nuts)
|slice of chocolate cream pie
|$6.30
rich chocolate pudding in a sweet shell topped with whipped cream and piled high with chocolate curls