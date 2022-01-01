Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate mousse in Kendall Square/MIT

Kendall Square/MIT restaurants
Kendall Square/MIT restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

Item pic

 

Tatte Catering

101 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Catering
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Third Street

318 3rd Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
6" Belgian Chocolate Mousse (GF)$38.00
Layers of Valrhona silky white and milk chocolate mousse atop a crisp chocolate base, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Third Street

