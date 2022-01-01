Chocolate mousse in Kendall Square/MIT
Kendall Square/MIT restaurants that serve chocolate mousse
More about Tatte Catering
Tatte Catering
101 Main Street, Cambridge
|Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
|$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Third Street
Tatte Bakery | Third Street
318 3rd Street, Cambridge
|Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
|$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
|6" Belgian Chocolate Mousse (GF)
|$38.00
Layers of Valrhona silky white and milk chocolate mousse atop a crisp chocolate base, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Soy