Crab cakes in
Kendall Square/MIT
/
Cambridge
/
Kendall Square/MIT
/
Crab Cakes
Kendall Square/MIT restaurants that serve crab cakes
Cafe Luna - Main Street
612 Main Street, Cambridge
No reviews yet
Side Crab Cake (1)
$8.00
Crab Cake Omelete
$28.00
With spinach and chopped tomato.
Side Crab Cake (1)
$6.00
More about Cafe Luna - Main Street
Cambridge Brewing Company
1 Kendall Square, Cambridge
Avg 3.6
(1110 reviews)
Special Crab Cakes
$14.00
More about Cambridge Brewing Company
