Crab cakes in Kendall Square/MIT

Kendall Square/MIT restaurants
Kendall Square/MIT restaurants that serve crab cakes

Cafe Luna - Main Street image

 

Cafe Luna - Main Street

612 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Crab Cake (1)$8.00
Crab Cake Omelete$28.00
With spinach and chopped tomato.
Side Crab Cake (1)$6.00
More about Cafe Luna - Main Street
Cambridge Brewing Company image

 

Cambridge Brewing Company

1 Kendall Square, Cambridge

Avg 3.6 (1110 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Special Crab Cakes$14.00
More about Cambridge Brewing Company

