Cupcakes in Kendall Square/MIT
Kendall Square/MIT restaurants that serve cupcakes
More about Flour Bakery Central Square
Flour Bakery Central Square
190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|chocolate cupcake
|$5.00
rich chocolate cake made with whole wheat flour and mounded high with vanilla buttercream
|carrot carrot cupcake
|$5.50
carrot cupcake with a vanilla buttercream carrot piped in the center, topped with more vanilla buttercream and oreo crumb “dirt” (veg)
|lemon strawberry cupcake
|$5.00
our lemon cupcake with strawberry buttercream, garnished with half of a fresh strawberry (veg, w/o nuts)