Egg sandwiches in Kendall Square/MIT

Kendall Square/MIT restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Egg + Cheese Sandwich image

 

VESTER

73 Ames St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Egg + Cheese Sandwich$7.00
Your choice of bread with melted havarti cheese + 1 egg your way. Add on additional choices for a lux breakfast sandwich!
More about VESTER
Egg and Cheese Sandwich image

 

Mamaleh's Delicatessen - Cambridge

1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Egg and Cheese Sandwich$6.00
Scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese on a homemade challah roll
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen - Cambridge
Item pic

 

Area Four and Area Four Cafe

500 Technology Square, Cambrige

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$6.50
Egg Frittata and Vermont cheddar on our handmade English muffin
Bacon, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$7.50
Egg Frittata, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon, on our handmade English muffin
Sausage, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$7.50
Egg Frittata, Vermont cheddar, and signature Area Four breakfast sausage, on our handmade English muffin
More about Area Four and Area Four Cafe
breakfast egg sandwich image

 

FLOUR MASS AVE

190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
breakfast egg sandwich$8.50
breakfast egg sandwich, ham/bacon, cheddar, arugula, tomato, dijonnaise, focaccia roll (w/o nuts)
More about FLOUR MASS AVE

