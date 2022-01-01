Egg sandwiches in Kendall Square/MIT
Kendall Square/MIT restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
VESTER
73 Ames St, Cambridge
|Egg + Cheese Sandwich
|$7.00
Your choice of bread with melted havarti cheese + 1 egg your way. Add on additional choices for a lux breakfast sandwich!
Mamaleh's Delicatessen - Cambridge
1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge
|Egg and Cheese Sandwich
|$6.00
Scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese on a homemade challah roll
Area Four and Area Four Cafe
500 Technology Square, Cambrige
|Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.50
Egg Frittata and Vermont cheddar on our handmade English muffin
|Bacon, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.50
Egg Frittata, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon, on our handmade English muffin
|Sausage, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.50
Egg Frittata, Vermont cheddar, and signature Area Four breakfast sausage, on our handmade English muffin