Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Kendall Square/MIT

Go
Kendall Square/MIT restaurants
Toast

Kendall Square/MIT restaurants that serve french toast

Cafe Luna - Main Street image

 

Cafe Luna - Main Street

612 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caramel Banana Pecan French Toast$0.00
French Toast w/ Fruit$11.00
Nutella French Toast - NO Fruit$15.00
More about Cafe Luna - Main Street
Item pic

 

Mamaleh's Delicatessen - Cambridge

1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Babka French Toast (6 pieces, heat at home)$12.00
Babka French Toast: a mixture of cinnamon and chocolate, this French toast is fully cooked and ready to reheat at home! 6 pieces, serves roughly 2 adults or 3 children depending upon appetites. Just sear in a pan and a special breakfast or brunch is ready in minutes!
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen - Cambridge
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Central Square

190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 slices baked french toast$7.00
fresh focaccia served with real maple syrup and powdered sugar
1 slice baked french toast$3.50
fresh focaccia served with real maple syrup and powdered sugar
More about Flour Bakery Central Square
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Third Street

318 3rd Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$11.50
Housemade challah soaked overnight, ricotta goat cheese mousse, housemade raspberry jam, fresh strawberries, mint, and toasted sliced almonds.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Savory French Toast$14.50
Housemade challah soaked overnight in roasted garlic custard, topped with sesame for extra crunch, served with applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, VT cheddar, tomato jam, and spring mix salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | Third Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Kendall Square/MIT

Home Fries

Croissants

Chocolate Mousse Cake

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Sliders

Veggie Salad

Chicken Katsu

Mixed Green Salad

Map

More near Kendall Square/MIT to explore

Harvard Square

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Porter Square

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Central Square

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

East Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Inman Square

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (513 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (105 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (505 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (413 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (560 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (869 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston