French toast in Kendall Square/MIT
Kendall Square/MIT restaurants that serve french toast
More about Cafe Luna - Main Street
Cafe Luna - Main Street
612 Main Street, Cambridge
|Caramel Banana Pecan French Toast
|$0.00
|French Toast w/ Fruit
|$11.00
|Nutella French Toast - NO Fruit
|$15.00
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen - Cambridge
Mamaleh's Delicatessen - Cambridge
1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge
|Babka French Toast (6 pieces, heat at home)
|$12.00
Babka French Toast: a mixture of cinnamon and chocolate, this French toast is fully cooked and ready to reheat at home! 6 pieces, serves roughly 2 adults or 3 children depending upon appetites. Just sear in a pan and a special breakfast or brunch is ready in minutes!
More about Flour Bakery Central Square
Flour Bakery Central Square
190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|2 slices baked french toast
|$7.00
fresh focaccia served with real maple syrup and powdered sugar
|1 slice baked french toast
|$3.50
fresh focaccia served with real maple syrup and powdered sugar
More about Tatte Bakery | Third Street
Tatte Bakery | Third Street
318 3rd Street, Cambridge
|French Toast
|$11.50
Housemade challah soaked overnight, ricotta goat cheese mousse, housemade raspberry jam, fresh strawberries, mint, and toasted sliced almonds.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Savory French Toast
|$14.50
Housemade challah soaked overnight in roasted garlic custard, topped with sesame for extra crunch, served with applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, VT cheddar, tomato jam, and spring mix salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame