Greek salad in Kendall Square/MIT
Kendall Square/MIT restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Cafe Luna - Main Street
Cafe Luna - Main Street
612 Main Street, Cambridge
|Greek Salad
|$12.00
|Half Greek Salad
|$7.00
More about Area Four Kendall Square, Cambridge
Area Four Kendall Square, Cambridge
500 Technology Square, Cambrige
|1/2 Greek Salad
|$7.00
|A4 Greek Salad
|$14.00
Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta, red onion, kalamata olives, pickled hot peppers and oregano vinaigrette
More about Flour Bakery - Central Square
Flour Bakery - Central Square
190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|chopped greek salad
|$13.00
greek yogurt marinated chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olives, banana pepper, green goddess dressing, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.