Greek salad in Kendall Square/MIT

Kendall Square/MIT restaurants
Kendall Square/MIT restaurants that serve greek salad

Cafe Luna - Main Street image

 

Cafe Luna - Main Street

612 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$12.00
Half Greek Salad$7.00
More about Cafe Luna - Main Street
Area Four and Area Four Cafe image

 

Area Four Kendall Square, Cambridge

500 Technology Square, Cambrige

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
1/2 Greek Salad$7.00
A4 Greek Salad$14.00
Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta, red onion, kalamata olives, pickled hot peppers and oregano vinaigrette
More about Area Four Kendall Square, Cambridge
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Central Square

190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
chopped greek salad$13.00
greek yogurt marinated chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olives, banana pepper, green goddess dressing, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.
More about Flour Bakery - Central Square

