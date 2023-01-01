Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hibiscus tea in Kendall Square/MIT

Kendall Square/MIT restaurants
Kendall Square/MIT restaurants that serve hibiscus tea

VESTER

73 Ames St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Blood Orange Hibiscus Iced Tea$3.50
Freshly brewed blood orange hibiscus by MEM Tea. Not caffeinated, no sweetener.
More about VESTER
Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge

1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
12oz Herbal Hibiscus Orange Iced Tea$2.50
MEM tea
20oz Herbal Hibiscus Orange Iced Tea$3.00
MEM tea
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge
Tatte Bakery - Third Street

318 3rd Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea$2.25
This tasty herbal tea displays a glowing garnet luster with multiple tropical fruit juice flavors, finishing on a sweet, yet refreshing note. Caffeine free.
Iced Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea$0.00
More about Tatte Bakery - Third Street

