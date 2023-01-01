Hibiscus tea in Kendall Square/MIT
Kendall Square/MIT restaurants that serve hibiscus tea
VESTER
73 Ames St, Cambridge
|Blood Orange Hibiscus Iced Tea
|$3.50
Freshly brewed blood orange hibiscus by MEM Tea. Not caffeinated, no sweetener.
Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge
1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge
|12oz Herbal Hibiscus Orange Iced Tea
|$2.50
MEM tea
|20oz Herbal Hibiscus Orange Iced Tea
|$3.00
MEM tea
Tatte Bakery - Third Street
318 3rd Street, Cambridge
|Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea
|$2.25
This tasty herbal tea displays a glowing garnet luster with multiple tropical fruit juice flavors, finishing on a sweet, yet refreshing note. Caffeine free.
|Iced Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea
|$0.00