Honey cake in Kendall Square/MIT

Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Central Square

190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
honey almond cake slice$4.25
delicious cake made with almond flour and honey topped with a sweet cream cheese glaze (veg)
More about Flour Bakery - Central Square
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery - Third Street

318 3rd Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Honey Apple Cake Slice$6.50
Moist honey apple cake with tart Granny Smith apples and almond streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Honey Bundt Cake Slice$4.50
Traditional, moist wildflower honey cake.
Contains: Wheat Eggs, Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery - Third Street

