Honey cake in Kendall Square/MIT
Kendall Square/MIT restaurants that serve honey cake
Flour Bakery - Central Square
Flour Bakery - Central Square
190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|honey almond cake slice
|$4.25
delicious cake made with almond flour and honey topped with a sweet cream cheese glaze (veg)
Tatte Bakery - Third Street
Tatte Bakery - Third Street
318 3rd Street, Cambridge
|Honey Apple Cake Slice
|$6.50
Moist honey apple cake with tart Granny Smith apples and almond streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Honey Bundt Cake Slice
|$4.50
Traditional, moist wildflower honey cake.
Contains: Wheat Eggs, Dairy