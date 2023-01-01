Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Kendall Square/MIT

Kendall Square/MIT restaurants
Kendall Square/MIT restaurants that serve hot chocolate

VESTER

73 Ames St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$0.00
More about VESTER
Cafe Luna - Main Street image

 

Cafe Luna - Main Street

612 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$5.00
Peppermint Hot Chocolate$5.00
More about Cafe Luna - Main Street
Item pic

 

Area Four Kendall Square, Cambridge

500 Technology Square, Cambrige

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mexican Hot Chocolate Cookie$2.50
Hot Chocolate$4.25
House made chocolate sauce and steamed milk
Mexican Hot Chocolate$4.35
Our House made Chocolate Sauce Blended With Mem Teas Red Chili. 12oz
More about Area Four Kendall Square, Cambridge
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Central Square

190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
fiery hot chocolate$4.25
our rich mocha made with chocolate ganache (contains cream) with cinnamon, cayenne, chili, and vanilla sugar
hot chocolate$3.75
our rich hot chocolate made with chocolate ganache (contains cream)
More about Flour Bakery - Central Square
Item pic

 

Shy Bird - Kendall Square

390 Third St., Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
HOT CHOCOLATE$3.75
More about Shy Bird - Kendall Square
Tatte Bakery | Third Street image

 

Tatte Bakery - Third Street

318 3rd Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate$0.00
62% Valrhona dark chocolate whisked together with steamed milk and finished with more steamed milk and microfoam.
Contains: Dairy, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery - Third Street

