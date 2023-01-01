Hot chocolate in Kendall Square/MIT
Cafe Luna - Main Street
612 Main Street, Cambridge
|Hot Chocolate
|$5.00
|Peppermint Hot Chocolate
|$5.00
Area Four Kendall Square, Cambridge
500 Technology Square, Cambrige
|Mexican Hot Chocolate Cookie
|$2.50
|Hot Chocolate
|$4.25
House made chocolate sauce and steamed milk
|Mexican Hot Chocolate
|$4.35
Our House made Chocolate Sauce Blended With Mem Teas Red Chili. 12oz
Flour Bakery - Central Square
190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|fiery hot chocolate
|$4.25
our rich mocha made with chocolate ganache (contains cream) with cinnamon, cayenne, chili, and vanilla sugar
|hot chocolate
|$3.75
our rich hot chocolate made with chocolate ganache (contains cream)
Shy Bird - Kendall Square
390 Third St., Cambridge
|HOT CHOCOLATE
|$3.75