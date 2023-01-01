Mac and cheese in Kendall Square/MIT
Kendall Square/MIT restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Cafe Luna - Main Street
Cafe Luna - Main Street
612 Main Street, Cambridge
|Side Mac and Cheese
|$7.00
|Side Mac n Cheese
|$7.00
|Lobster Mac and Cheese
|$28.00
More about Shy Bird - Kendall Square
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Shy Bird - Kendall Square
390 Third St., Cambridge
|CREAMY MAC & CHEESE.
|$12.50
radiatori pasta, 4-cheese blend, herbed breadcrumbs
More about The Smoke Shop - Kendall Square - 1 Kendall Square
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
The Smoke Shop - Kendall Square - 1 Kendall Square
1 Kendall Square, Cambridge
|Mac & Cheese Bites
|$9.50
Four balls of our Pimento Mac and Cheese, with house-cured bacon and kale, Breaded and deep fried.
|Pimento Mac & Cheese
|$4.50
topped with Corn Bread Crumble
|LG PIMENTO MAC & CHEESE
|$7.50