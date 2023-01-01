Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Kendall Square/MIT

Go
Kendall Square/MIT restaurants
Toast

Kendall Square/MIT restaurants that serve muffins

Item pic

 

VESTER - Cambridge: Kendall Square

73 Ames St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (124 reviews)
Takeout
*Vegan* Banana Muffin$4.00
Egg + dairy free banana muffin.
Pumpkin Muffin Regular$4.00
Cinnamon Coffee Cake Muffin$4.00
More about VESTER - Cambridge: Kendall Square
Cafe Luna - Main Street image

 

Cafe Luna - Main Street

612 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
English Muffin$2.00
More about Cafe Luna - Main Street
Item pic

 

Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge

15 Hampshire Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Babka Muffin$3.75
babka + muffin = delicious (v)
Halvah Chocolate Chunk Banana Muffin$3.00
When banana bread meets halvah, you fall in love.
Ingredients: homemade halvah (tahini, cardamom, sugar, instant coffee, salt), bananas, flour, whole wheat flour, sunflower oil, light brown sugar, eggs, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, baking soda, salt, guanaja chocolate.
Allergens: gluten, egg, sesame.
Chocolate Babka Muffin$3.75
babka + muffin = delicious (v)
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge
Item pic

 

Area Four Kendall Square, Cambridge

500 Technology Square, Cambrige

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
English Muffin$3.15
Coffee Cake Muffin$4.00
Apple Spice Muffin$3.85
Chocolate, Chocolate Chip muffin with a cream cheese core.
More about Area Four Kendall Square, Cambridge
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Central Square

190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
corn muffin with berries + honey glaze$4.35
buttery corn muffin filled with raspberries + blueberries, topped with a honey glaze (veg, w/o nuts)
maple cranberry pecan muffin$4.50
this muffin is moist and tart with maple candied pecans, maple glaze, and tart cranberries
vegan carrot ginger muffin$5.00
vegan carrot muffin with ginger, cinnamon, golden raisins and walnuts (v, *contains nuts*)
More about Flour Bakery - Central Square
Shy Bird image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Shy Bird - Kendall Square

390 Third St., Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (607 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
ENGLISH MUFFIN$4.50
More about Shy Bird - Kendall Square
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery - Third Street

318 3rd Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cranberry Orange Ginger Muffin$4.00
Tender muffin with cranberry and orange zest topped with streusel. (400 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
Dark Chocolate Muffin (GF)$4.00
Rich chocolate muffin made with 62% Dark Valrhona chocolate and roasted beets. (470 cal, Contains: Soy, Egg, Dairy)
More about Tatte Bakery - Third Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Kendall Square/MIT

Cheesecake

Mediterranean Salad

Yogurt Parfaits

Steak Tacos

Chocolate Brownies

Coleslaw

Green Beans

Pork Belly

Map

More near Kendall Square/MIT to explore

Harvard Square

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Porter Square

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

East Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Central Square

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Inman Square

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (124 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (174 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (703 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (491 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (570 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (738 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1298 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston