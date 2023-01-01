Muffins in Kendall Square/MIT
Kendall Square/MIT restaurants that serve muffins
VESTER - Cambridge: Kendall Square
73 Ames St, Cambridge
|*Vegan* Banana Muffin
|$4.00
Egg + dairy free banana muffin.
|Pumpkin Muffin Regular
|$4.00
|Cinnamon Coffee Cake Muffin
|$4.00
Cafe Luna - Main Street
612 Main Street, Cambridge
|English Muffin
|$2.00
Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge
15 Hampshire Street, Cambridge
|Cinnamon Babka Muffin
|$3.75
babka + muffin = delicious (v)
|Halvah Chocolate Chunk Banana Muffin
|$3.00
When banana bread meets halvah, you fall in love.
Ingredients: homemade halvah (tahini, cardamom, sugar, instant coffee, salt), bananas, flour, whole wheat flour, sunflower oil, light brown sugar, eggs, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, baking soda, salt, guanaja chocolate.
Allergens: gluten, egg, sesame.
|Chocolate Babka Muffin
|$3.75
babka + muffin = delicious (v)
Area Four Kendall Square, Cambridge
500 Technology Square, Cambrige
|English Muffin
|$3.15
|Coffee Cake Muffin
|$4.00
|Apple Spice Muffin
|$3.85
Chocolate, Chocolate Chip muffin with a cream cheese core.
Flour Bakery - Central Square
190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|corn muffin with berries + honey glaze
|$4.35
buttery corn muffin filled with raspberries + blueberries, topped with a honey glaze (veg, w/o nuts)
|maple cranberry pecan muffin
|$4.50
this muffin is moist and tart with maple candied pecans, maple glaze, and tart cranberries
|vegan carrot ginger muffin
|$5.00
vegan carrot muffin with ginger, cinnamon, golden raisins and walnuts (v, *contains nuts*)
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Shy Bird - Kendall Square
390 Third St., Cambridge
|ENGLISH MUFFIN
|$4.50
Tatte Bakery - Third Street
318 3rd Street, Cambridge
|Cranberry Orange Ginger Muffin
|$4.00
Tender muffin with cranberry and orange zest topped with streusel. (400 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
|Dark Chocolate Muffin (GF)
|$4.00
Rich chocolate muffin made with 62% Dark Valrhona chocolate and roasted beets. (470 cal, Contains: Soy, Egg, Dairy)