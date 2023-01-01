Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Kendall Square/MIT

Go
Kendall Square/MIT restaurants
Toast

Kendall Square/MIT restaurants that serve mussels

Item pic

 

State Park

15 Hampshire Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (668 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Marinated Mussel Toast$12.00
Grilled Sourdough, garlic aioli, mirepoix pickle, chili crisp.
More about State Park
Vincent's image

 

Vincent's

233 Cardinal Medeiros Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Flounder + Mussels$24.00
Flounder and Mussels with yucatán-style poblano + green garlic, leeks, chipotle barley, curtido
Flounder + Mussels$26.00
fried white fish with steamed mussels over potatoes with beer braised onion and root vegetables
More about Vincent's

Browse other tasty dishes in Kendall Square/MIT

Cheeseburgers

Green Beans

Pork Ribs

Waffles

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Whoopie Pies

Avocado Toast

Gnocchi

Map

More near Kendall Square/MIT to explore

Harvard Square

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Porter Square

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

East Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Central Square

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Inman Square

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (124 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (174 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (703 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (491 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (570 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (738 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1298 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston